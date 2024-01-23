Brazil Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

Philippine Navy Capt. Mateo Carido turned over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 to Brazilian Navy Rear Adm. Antonio Braz de Souza. While Commander of CTF 151, Carido met with key partners from many nations, including Sychelles, Djibouti and Dubai. These engagements provide an opportunity to reach countries not yet members of CMF and discuss the work of the multinational naval partnership, as well as strengthening ties between CMF member nations.

Since assuming command last August, Carido oversaw ships working in support of the task force as they conducted multinational exercises to hone skills and promote transnational relationships. Ships also routinely conducted maritime patrols in the Gulf of Aden to directly suppress piracy outside territorial waters of coastal states, in coordination with the European Union Naval Force.

“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude most particularly to CMF, led by Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, for the trust and confidence given to me to lead this multinational counter-piracy task force,” said Carido. “To my team, thank you so much for your dedication and full support to the Philippine-led CTF 151, indeed, we are ready together.”

Braz de Souza takes command of CTF 151 following a tour as Chief of Staff of the Command in Chief of the Fleet. Over the years, he has participated in numerous missions navigating the South Atlantic Ocean, including rescuing the survivors of the Air France Flight 447 crash in 2009. He has also led oceanographic research missions, and as the head advisor of the submarine development program, his strategic vision shaped the future of Brazilian underwater defense.

"By accepting the invitation to guide this force once again, the Brazilian Navy, the first South American country to play a prominent role in this multinational maritime partnership, reaffirms its dedication to the maritime community, and particularly to the Combined Maritime Forces,” said Braz de Souza. “This commitment aims at enhancing overall security and stability, further contributing to the collective well-being."

CTF 151 was established as a multinational task force in January 2009, and is one of five operational task forces under CMF. In conjunction with the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), and together with independently deployed naval ships, CTF 151 helps to patrol the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor.

CMF headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 40 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150, which conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from no-state actors; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.