NAVSAFECOM App Puts Safety and Risk Management Tools in Your Pocket

NAVSAFECOM’s app is a mobile-friendly way to keep up to date on all things Navy and Marine Corps safety and risk management. The app allows Sailors and Marines on-the-go access to safety-focused learning and improved communication. 

The mobile app is a robust toolkit containing NAVSAFECOM products, such as checklists, forms, news, videos, instructions and directives, as well as warfare community-specific products and information. It reinforces important safety and risk management information that can be universally useful throughout the naval enterprise, from safety representatives to service members daily.

“This mobile application allows our Sailors and Marines to access and download information in advance for use remotely,” said CMDCM(AW/SW) Dean Sonnenberg, NAVSAFECOM command master chief. “This app is an additional tool for the warfighter and safety professional to help advance our mishap-focused, reference and standards-driven lens.”

Users have the option to personalize their preferences and select content specifically relevant to warfighting communities and categories. These communities include aviation, shore, afloat and expeditionary.

Users can download the free app from iTunes or Google Play by searching "Naval Safety Command" or "NAVSAFECOM" in the app stores or your web browser. Sailors and Marines can also find this app and many others through the Navy App Locker at https://www.applocker.navy.mil/#!/apps/B2763358-D2E0-494C-815F-9E987F9FDE73.

For more information and resources from NAVSAFECOM, visit https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/

