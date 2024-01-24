Block Communications, Inc. Acquires Fast-Growing Video Streaming Service
Zone·tv Secures Major Investment to Fuel Growth Plans
BCI’s investment is a strong endorsement of the innovative, independent service we’re building,”TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Communications, Inc. (BCI) has acquired the intellectual property and assets of Zone·tv Inc (zone·tv), a fast-rising competitor in the video streaming industry, from its current owner, ES3, in a transaction that will help fuel Zone·tv’s ambitious growth strategy while securing a foothold in the video streaming industry for BCI. The assets of zone·tv deliver the zone·ify free streaming television service currently available in the market today. “With this acquisition, BCI demonstrates our commitment to a new era of video via streaming television technology.” said Allan Block, Chairman and CEO of BCI
Zone·tv’s “no barriers” approach to streaming is free to viewers and does not require any specialized hardware or device. As the only ad-supported streaming service that does not interrupt movies during the showing, the company is changing the game by addressing the biggest concern viewers have in the ad-supported streaming space – untimely ad splicing. Its consumer-focused approach also addresses movie rights owners need for monetization through greater ad fill and higher CPM’s driven by the premium experience it provides to consumers. In addition, Zone·tv offers consumers a highly personalized experience by allowing viewers to easily identify and request content they prefer, with the click of a button.
Zone·tv has distribution agreements in place with major players including Comcast, Xfinity, Xumo, Cox, Rogers, TiVo, Roku, iOS and Android, as well as relationships with content producers such as Magnolia Pictures, a leading independent studio.
“BCI’s investment is a strong endorsement of the innovative, independent service we’re building,” said Jeff Weber, CEO of Zone·tv. “This investment will allow Zone·tv to aggressively pursue opportunities to attract more customers, studios and compelling new content.”
Block Communications, Inc. is a cable television, publishing, Internet and telephone service provider. The company acquired Zone·tv from ES3, an established media & technology leader in interactive application experiences for the connected TV and traditional TV markets, in which BCI remains a minority owner.
“We believe in the model Zone·tv has created,” said Jodi Miehls President of Block Communications, Inc. “Streaming’s place in the TV business is only going to become more powerful, and Zone·tv will ensure that BCI is on the leading edge of this exciting phase nationally.”
Weber, a 30-year television industry veteran who was a leader on the team that launched AT&T’s U-verse service, will continue to run Zone·tv under the new ownership. BCI will retain all Zone·tv employees and will further invest in product, content and marketing. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“With BCI’s support, we will attract more active users, cultivate new partnerships and expand our offerings,” said Weber. “The future is bright for Zone·tv and BCI.”
About Zone·tv™
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 10,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s growth.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, X1, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox, Videotron, TiVo, iOS, Apple TV, NCTC, Android, FireTV, Roku, and others.
The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, Fort Worth, TX and Northwood, Ohio
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
About BCI
Block Communications, Inc., (BCI) is a 122-year-old privately held diversified media holding company headquartered in Toledo, OH. It has primary operations in CableTelevision, Broadcast Television, Newspaper publishing, High-speed Internet and Residential Telephone services.
