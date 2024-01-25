PUTTING BRANDS CENTER STAGE
Culture and Entertainment consulting agency, C&E Partners, launches in the UK.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialist brand-talent solutions consultancy, C&E Partners, has launched in London to support agencies and brands in the UK and EU to maximise their artist & influencer partnerships.
The consultancy is a division of LA and Cape Town-based culture & entertainment agency, CSA.global, an innovator in developing, supporting, and executing artist partnerships & culture campaigns for agencies and brands across three continents, achieving over US $1bn worth of earned media for clients to date.
The creation of the consulting unit came after identifying the stiff challenges agencies and brands often face in the evolving culture & entertainment space - from overinvestment to unsuitable brand talent matches and forced messaging.
“We see a massive gap where brands are often over-paying and not taking into consideration where an artist or influencer is in their individual journey – all of which impacts on the right brand-talent fit,” says Executive Director, C&E Partners Davin Phillips.
With substantial experience in artist management, the agency understands the key factors and metrics that influence the pricing of talent partnerships in today's market, all of which informs a balanced brand-talent spending approach.
“The three biggest questions any brand custodian needs to ask in a talent partnership is: are you actively positioning your brand in culture or just using talent as a media buy? Are you buying wisely on rights or overspending on elements you don’t need? And are you ensuring campaign narratives raise the profile of brand & talent in a way that makes it rewarding to both? If not, you’re not unlocking the full potential of your artist & influencer partnerships,” adds Davin Phillips
Outside of helping cast and manage the right talent for a brand role, C&E Partners also provides a focus on transforming contractual agreements into symbiotic collaborations, where both parties value the relationship equally, along with authentic narratives.
“Our goal is to add value to agencies and brands; to help them maximise their artist & influencer relationships by bringing artists credibly into the brand’s world - and vice versa. For brand relevance, that’s the sweet spot,” says Davin Phillips.
On top of building out culture & entertainment campaigns for several multinational brands, and managing numerous brand-talent relationships, C&E Partners’ leadership team has created award winning short films and TV shows, developed number one music hits, and managed tours with artists globally.
