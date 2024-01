PUTTING BRANDS CENTER STAGE

Culture and Entertainment consulting agency, C&E Partners, launches in the UK.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , January 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialist brand-talent solutions consultancy, C&E Partners, has launched in London to support agencies and brands in the UK and EU to maximise their artist & influencer partnerships.The consultancy is a division of LA and Cape Town-based culture & entertainment agency, CSA.global, an innovator in developing, supporting, and executing artist partnerships & culture campaigns for agencies and brands across three continents, achieving over US $1bn worth of earned media for clients to date.The creation of the consulting unit came after identifying the stiff challenges agencies and brands often face in the evolving culture & entertainment space - from overinvestment to unsuitable brand talent matches and forced messaging.“We see a massive gap where brands are often over-paying and not taking into consideration where an artist or influencer is in their individual journey – all of which impacts on the right brand-talent fit,” says Executive Director, C&E Partners Davin Phillips.With substantial experience in artist management, the agency understands the key factors and metrics that influence the pricing of talent partnerships in today's market, all of which informs a balanced brand-talent spending approach.“The three biggest questions any brand custodian needs to ask in a talent partnership is: are you actively positioning your brand in culture or just using talent as a media buy? Are you buying wisely on rights or overspending on elements you don’t need? And are you ensuring campaign narratives raise the profile of brand & talent in a way that makes it rewarding to both? If not, you’re not unlocking the full potential of your artist & influencer partnerships,” adds Davin PhillipsOutside of helping cast and manage the right talent for a brand role, C&E Partners also provides a focus on transforming contractual agreements into symbiotic collaborations, where both parties value the relationship equally, along with authentic narratives.“Our goal is to add value to agencies and brands; to help them maximise their artist & influencer relationships by bringing artists credibly into the brand’s world - and vice versa. For brand relevance, that’s the sweet spot,” says Davin Phillips.On top of building out culture & entertainment campaigns for several multinational brands, and managing numerous brand-talent relationships, C&E Partners’ leadership team has created award winning short films and TV shows, developed number one music hits, and managed tours with artists globally.ENDS