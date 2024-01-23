EXPANSIA Awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement Under the $5.7 Billion EITaaS Wave 1 Agreement by the Air Force
WASHINGTON D.C. , NASHUA, NH, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXPANSIA announced today that it was awarded its first Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) Order under its Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) with CACI International, Inc. supporting the BPA for Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS) Wave 1 to deliver world-class enterprise technology to more than 800,000 Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians globally. EXPANSIA is a small business team member to CACI who will oversee EITaaS Wave 1 execution and manage a skilled team of fellow awardees.
“We are honored to serve the Air Force and deliver on the department’s vision for a modern IT infrastructure,” said Adam "AJ" Jarnagin, EXPANSIA’s CEO & founding partner. “With more than 10 years of experience supporting DoD missions, EXPANSIA is well-equipped to securely standardize a wide range of users, IT configurations, and global environments while consistently introducing new innovations to benefit both the Air Force and Space Force on the EITaaS program. Additionally, we are grateful to our USAF Mentor Protégé partner CACI for their exceptional partnership, and to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for ensuring small business concerns were met by the EITaaS acquisition strategy.”
EITaaS is a Department of the Air Force (DAF) initiative, which includes the Air Force and Space Force. As the awardee and team leader, CACI and its team of small business members will transform the DAF IT services from an in-house, base-centric delivery model to an advanced enterprise service delivery model. CACI will provide an enhanced IT management system, IT storefront, enterprise help desk, local field services, and life cycle support for end-user devices.
“Our team is ready to work with the Air Force and Space Force to move Airmen and Guardians to more efficient and cost-effective as-a-service technology provisioning,” said Steve Vorisek, partner and lead of EXPANSIA’s digital mission systems division. “We are eager to support the EITaaS initiative with core engineering, agile DevSecOps software integration, and enterprise cybersecurity as these foundational services are rolled out.”
EXPANSIA is a leading strategy and technology integration firm whose mission is to deploy technology faster through high-impact digital solutions. EXPANSIA’s representative client base includes the United States Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, the United States Space Force, and the U.S. Navy. EXPANSIA is a proud SBA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CMMI level 3 in development and services, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 appraised company. For more information, visit https://expansiagroup.com/.
