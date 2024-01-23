Prototek Welcomes John Scott as Vice President of Operations
Prototek, a leading national provider of on-demand digital manufacturing, today announced the appointment of John Scott as the Vice President of Operations.
Prototek Digital Manufacturing ("Prototek"), a leading national provider of on-demand CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing services, today announced the appointment of John Scott as the Vice President of Operations. This strategic addition to the senior leadership team marks a significant step towards achieving operational excellence, cost-effectiveness, and quicker lead times for Prototek.
John Scott brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Before joining Prototek, he served as the VP of Operations and Engineering at CryoConcepts LP, a distinguished medical device manufacturer. His leadership roles include extensive multi-site operational management, including VP/GM positions at Germantown Tool and United Ammunition Container within the JEP Management group. John has showcased versatile skills in managing operations in various industries including metal fabrication, medical devices, and engineered equipment.
With a proven track record, John has held leadership positions with reputable companies such as Schiller Grounds Care, Curtiss-Wright Engineered Pump Division, and OraSure Technologies. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience make him a valuable addition to Prototek as the company continues its pursuit of excellence.
John holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia and is recognized as a co-inventor on several medical device patents. His diverse industry experience, coupled with a strong educational background, aligns perfectly with Prototek's commitment to innovation and quality.
"We are excited to welcome John Scott to Prototek as our Vice President of Operations," said Bill Bonadio, CEO of Prototek. "His proven leadership, industry experience, and commitment to operational excellence make him an invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to innovate and deliver high-quality solutions to our customers."
John Scott will be based at Prototek's Allentown, PA, site, serving as a vital member of the senior leadership team. His role will be pivotal in accelerating Prototek's efforts to enhance operational efficiency, ensure on-time delivery, and maintain the highest standards of quality.
About Prototek:
Prototek is a leading national provider of CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing services for a various of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, electronics, consumer, and general industrial. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek serves a diverse customer base with numerous in-house manufacturing capabilities across eleven facilities located in New Hampshire, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Prototek is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2016, certified as well as ITAR Registered. For more information, visit www.prototek.com.
