Clinitouch teams up with new partner to bridge gap between health tech and Pharma

Clinitouch and Vasantis Logo A patient answering questions using the Clinitouch platform

Clinitouch has launched a new partnership with Vasantis Limited to drive better patient health outcomes, in collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry.

UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership will focus on supporting patients with specific health conditions alongside Pharma companies with drugs and programs in the same therapy areas, all with the aim of improving outcomes.

Working closely with the UK's NHS, patients will remain under the care of their clinical team and use the Clinitouch platform to input their symptoms and vital sign readings. Dedicated pathways, co-designed with Pharma, will include the ability to track medication adherence and effectiveness, plus the provision of patient educational materials to boost confidence, knowledge, and better management of their condition.

The remote patient monitoring technology, developed by UK-based Spirit Health, has been deployed in the UK’s NHS for over a decade and allows medical professionals to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide better care, no matter the location.

Vasantis will work with Pharma to identify opportunities with Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) across the NHS, and provide Pharma with the opportunity to fund the Clinitouch service. Each project is initially expected to support hundreds of patients per ICB, helping to optimise patient outcomes, nurture the pharma-clinician relationship, and deliver substantial return on investment for Pharma sponsors.

This partnership's first project will focus on patients with COPD - specifically those who are highly symptomatic and at high risk of being admitted to hospital. By shifting to a proactive care model that moves hospital-level care to the home, it helps the NHS to free up bed capacity, while allowing people to be cared for from the comfort of their own surroundings.

Ian Welburn, CEO and Founder of Vasantis, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Clinitouch team, and by using the collective experience of Vasantis in healthcare, digital health solutions, and the Pharma Industry, combined with the proven success of Clinitouch, we will make a significant positive impact on patient health outcomes."

Chris Barker, CEO & Co-Founder of Clinitouch, added: “This partnership is a great example of how we can leverage health tech to enhance pharmaceutical support for patients. The collaboration between Pharma and digital health holds huge potential, supporting patients in the NHS, in clinical trials and beyond.”

Clinitouch has proven results in the UK’s NHS since 2011, helping to connect patients with their clinical teams from home. The multi-award-winning technology is behind one of the biggest healthcare at home projects in the UK, and now powers over 25 remote monitoring pathways across diseases including diabetes, heart failure and frailty.

Following a decade of long-standing collaboration with the NHS, the Clinitouch technology is now also being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a partnership program backed by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. This announcement marks the first UK partner on the program, following previous launches across countries such as India, Namibia and South Africa, using NHS expertise and learnings to design digital health projects across five continents.

More partnerships will be announced soon, and companies interested in introducing the tech to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and the recently launched Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com.

