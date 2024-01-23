Smartfi Home Loans Selects LoanPASS Product and Pricing Engine
Smartfi Home Loans reaffirms its position as a reverse mortgage innovator by harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology through the LoanPASS PPE
Whether it’s a forward or reverse loan, LoanPASS was designed and architected to break industry convention and disrupt the market for decisioning engine technologies.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartfi Home Loans, an innovative reverse mortgage wholesale lender dedicated to expanding reverse lending through thoughtful partnerships, proudly announces its strategic alliance with LoanPASS. This partnership changes the landscape of reverse mortgage financing and solidifies our commitment to senior lending.
— Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer
With over 110 years of collective reverse mortgage experience, Smartfi Home Loans boasts a seasoned team deeply rooted in the industry. Smartfi® operates as a wholesale lender in 40+ states and continues to expand its commitment to providing secure access to home equity for seniors.
“Smartfi is uniquely positioned in the industry with a team that shares a common vision for how to grow the market and expand home equity use in retirement,” said Gregg Smith, CEO of Smartfi Home Loans. “Partnering with LoanPASS to implement their Product and Pricing Engine was an easy decision as it seamlessly aligned with our vision. Their innovative solution supports our commitment to streamlining the lending process for our partners.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Smartfi Home Loans as another new customer and valued partner,” stated Bill Mitchell, CRO of LoanPASS. “In addition to our shared commitment to drive technology and business process transformation for all our clients, the LoanPASS rules engine was designed to give Smartfi Home Loans complete control over products and pricing,” Mitchell said. “Whether it’s a forward or reverse loan, LoanPASS was designed and architected to break industry convention and disrupt the market for decisioning engine technologies. LoanPASS is quickly becoming recognized as the leader in advanced pricing engine technology solutions for lending institutions throughout the US.”
This strategic collaboration with LoanPASS’s Product and Pricing Engine underscores Smartfi's dedication to providing a best-in-class platform to their partners, making the reverse mortgage origination process easy for new and experienced reverse lenders. Utilizing the LoanPASS Product and Pricing Engine, Smartfi has developed a simple and user-friendly platform for non-reverse lenders to easily add reverse mortgages to their product offerings.
For more information about Smartfi Home Loans, their innovative reverse mortgage solutions, and how to become a partner, please visit smartfiwholesale.com.
About Smartfi Home Loans:
Smartfi Home Loans is a quickly growing reverse mortgage wholesale lender. They partner with financial institutions, such as mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions, to bring secure reverse mortgage solutions to senior homeowners. They equip their partners with industry expertise, training, marketing support, and product and platform innovation. Smartfi Home Loans takes a personal and thoughtful approach to lending as they focus on the people, providing them with excellent customer service and impactful resources. To learn more and become a partner, visit smartfiwholesale.com.
About LoanPASS:
LoanPASS is quickly becoming a force in the industry when it comes to rules-based loan decisioning for all lending products. The LoanPASS open APIs allow seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers. LoanPASS empowers lenders with a no-code, SaaS application with unparalleled control over loan product, pricing, and underwriting decision output. LoanPASS targets a variety of lending sectors including mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions. To learn more, visit the company’s website at LoanPASS.io
For media inquiries, please contact:
Rachel Brod, Director of Marketing
Smartfi Home Loans
rbrod@smartfihomeloans.com
Direct: 858-526-3264
Bill Mitchell, CRO
LoanPASS
+1 954-745-2400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn