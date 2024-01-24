Phoenix Orthodontist Discusses Continued Effectiveness of Traditional Metal Braces
Dr. Chris Murphy highlights how effective metal braces continue to be and discusses other available orthodontic treatments like Invisalign®.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthodontic concerns can range from “crooked” teeth to bite irregularities to large gaps between the teeth and other common issues. Traditional metal braces have been a go-to solution to address those conditions for decades. Over the years, advancements in the field have led to more inconspicuous treatments, but Dr. Chris Murphy, an orthodontist in Phoenix, says braces continue to be an effective option for achieving a more beautiful smile and correcting misalignment and other concerns.
Dr. Murphy notes that metal braces can sometimes be the ideal treatment for patients with severe orthodontic conditions. Ultimately, they can efficiently move teeth into a more desirable position and are known to be durable, tried-and-true orthodontic treatments. Additionally, design innovations have made traditional braces more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing (with a less prominent metallic appearance) for many individuals, while sometimes being more cost-effective than other options.
Although metal or ceramic braces may be the preferred method for certain types of severe orthodontic conditions, Dr. Murphy says that an alternative option such as Invisalign® can often be considered at his practice, even in cases where the orthodontic conditions are quite significant. Invisalign® utilizes a system of removable, clear plastic aligners to reposition the teeth rather than fixed brackets and wires. Many practices use the popular treatment for mild to moderate orthodontic concerns, but at Murphy Orthodontics, Invisalign® can also be used for “super-complex” cases. Dr. Murphy explains that, as a Diamond Invisalign® Provider, he and Murphy Orthodontics are in the top 1% of treatment skills and experience, and are frequently able to provide patients with severe misalignment conditions effective results using Invisalign®.
For patients dealing with orthodontic concerns that negatively affect their confidence and oral health, Dr. Murphy wants them to know there are multiple services available. While Invisalign® has become a popular and common treatment due to its ability to discreetly correct orthodontic conditions, Dr. Murphy urges patients to not immediately rule out traditional metal braces since the treatment continues to be both effective and efficient. Overall, he says the best thing for individuals considering orthodontic treatment is to ensure they consult with a qualified orthodontist who can determine their candidacy for braces, Invisalign®, or other advanced options, and to have their needs overseen by experienced professionals.
Dr. Chris Murphy is a board-certified orthodontist and the head of Murphy Orthodontics. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with Honors at the University of the Pacific Dental School and his Master’s degree in Orthodontics at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Born and raised in the Phoenix area, he prides himself on serving his local community and was voted on by his peers as a Top Orthodontist in Phoenix Magazine. Dr. Murphy is a Recognized Specialist at the Kois Center and is a part of The Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists. Additionally, he is a member of The American Association of Orthodontists, The American Dental Association, and The Arizona Dental Association. Dr. Murphy is available for interview upon request.
