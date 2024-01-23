Hammond Hill in Clarence-Rockland Chosen to Host 2024 Canadian Snowshoe Running Championships
Hammond Hill in Clarence-Rockland is selected as the host venue for the prestigious 2024 Canadian Snowshoe Running Championships scheduled for March 2, 2024.CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammond Hill, a glamping park in Clarence-Rockland, is thrilled to announce its selection as the host venue for the prestigious 2024 Canadian Snowshoe Running Championships. Scheduled for March 2, 2024, this championship is a part of the esteemed Dion Canadian Snowshoe Series, a national race series developed through the collaborative efforts of Spafford Health and Adventure (SHA) and Dion Snowshoes.
The Hammond Hill race, known as the Dion Snowshoe Squall, is a celebrated addition to a series that has expanded from local roots in Kingston to a nationwide phenomenon. "We are incredibly excited to bring the Canadian Snowshoe Running Championships to Clarence-Rockland and Hammond Hill," said Brad Cartier, co-founder of Hammond Hill. "Our scenic trails and serene environment provide the perfect backdrop for this exhilarating sport, and we're eager to showcase our beautiful park to athletes and spectators alike. We are hosting the 10-kilometer race and can accommodate overnight stays in our year-round tiny home rentals. It’s the perfect mix of sport and getting back to nature."
The Dion Canadian Snowshoe Series, supported by Snowshoe Canada with financial backing and logistical aid, has been instrumental in promoting snowshoeing as a sport and recreational activity for all skill levels. "Our goal has always been to nurture the growth of snowshoe running across Canada," remarked Derrick Spafford, owner of SHA. "By hosting the championships at Hammond Hill, we're not just celebrating the sport's expansion but also bringing together a community that shares a passion for outdoor adventure."
Snowshoe Canada will offer a prize of $500 to the top three male and female finishers of the 10k main event. They will also provide medals to the top three age groupers in ten-year age groups. A beautiful hand-carved annual wooden trophy will be available for presentation at the awards ceremony.
The Dion Snowshoe Squall at Hammond Hill joins a series of races across Ontario, Quebec, Yukon, and soon Nova Scotia, fostering a competitive spirit and encouraging participation in snowshoe running. With its commitment to quality events and beautiful venues, the Dion Canadian Snowshoe Series is set to make the 2024 national championship at Hammond Hill a memorable and exhilarating experience for all.
More information about the 2024 Canadian Snowshoe Running Championships is available at www.hammondhill.ca/2024race.
