WhoisXML API Launches Newly Registered Domains Feed (Community Edition) on Snowflake Marketplace
Joint customers can gain deep insights into newly registered domains (NRDs) with Newly Registered Domains Feed (Community Edition)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhoisXML API today announced that it launched Newly Registered Domains Feed (Community Edition) on Snowflake Marketplace. Newly Registered Domains Feed (Community Edition) availability on Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to access up to 10,000 NRDs per day and view 30 days’ worth of historical data.
“Empowering advanced cybersecurity and business use cases calls for extensive collaboration with the right partners. Teaming up with Snowflake empowers us to distribute newly registered domain (NRD) data to a wider audience seeking immediate means to enrich their existing data sources with comprehensive domain intelligence,” says Jonathan Zhang, WhoisXML API CEO.
WhoisXML API and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers build systems to block or quarantine suspicious NRDs in light of their common use in phishing, malware and not-safe-for-work (NSFW) content distribution, spamming, command-and-control (C&C) communications, and other malicious activities. Ingesting NRD intelligence into the Snowflake Data Cloud provides users with significant time and cost savings while preserving data control, governance, and security.
“Keeping track of new domain registration activity is essential in today’s digital economy,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with WhoisXML API to help customers leverage critical domain insights in a secure cloud environment that aligns with their data privacy and governance requirements.”
Joint customers can now leverage the Newly Registered Domains Feed (Community Edition) on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to gain critical NRD insights.
Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try, and buy data, data services, and applications for innovative business solutions, click here.
About WhoisXML API
WhoisXML API provides well-parsed, normalized, and comprehensive WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence. For more than a decade now, we have gathered and aggregated 16.7+ billion historical WHOIS records, 4.2+ billion hostnames, 13.1+ million IP netblocks, and 99.5% of the IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in use.
WhoisXML API has more than 52,000 satisfied customers from various sectors and industries, such as cybersecurity, marketing, law enforcement, e-commerce, financial services, and more. Visit whoisxmlapi.com or contact us for more information about our products and capabilities.
