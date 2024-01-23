World Electrolysis Congress 2024: Powering Clean Hydrogen Innovation and Collaboration

World Electrolysis Congress 4-7 March 2024 - Powering Clean Hydrogen Innovation and Collaboration

The World Electrolysis Congress, 4-7 March 2024, Germany, comes at a pivotal time to transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.

Investing in hydrogen is an investment in our future – in climate protection, in qualified jobs, and in securing the energy supply” — German Federal Minister of Economic Affairs, Robert Habeck

The 3rd World Electrolysis Congress (4-7 March 2024, Germany) comes at a pivotal time when the world is facing an urgent need to transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Hydrogen has emerged as a key player in this global effort, offering a versatile and eco-friendly energy carrier.One of the biggest supporters of hydrogen as a source for a cleaner, more sustainable future is Germany, which unveiled a national hydrogen strategy in 2023, emphasising its importance in shaping the nation's future and its critical role in climate protection, job creation, and securing the energy supply.Electrolysis, the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources, is at the forefront of this transition. The Hydrogen Insights 2023 report, recently published by the Hydrogen Council and McKinsey & Company, indicates that over 1GW of electrolyser capacity had been deployed, and 12 GW had passed FID at the end of 2023.China accounts for about 55% of those 12 GW, followed by the Middle East and Europe with roughly 15% each, and North America with about 5%. The Hydrogen Council estimates that the current 1.1 GW of installed electrolysis capacity needs to grow by a factor of more than 250 by the end of the decade so that the entire 305-GW pipeline becomes a reality.Be a part of powering the future of clean hydrogen and hear from the brightest minds in the industry this March in GermanyThe world's leading experts, innovators, and stakeholders in the field of electrolysis are gearing up for the highly anticipated 3rd World Electrolysis Congress, set to take place at the Crowne Plaza Düsseldorf – Neuss in Germany from 4 – 7 March.This congress promises to be a landmark event that will catalyse the advancement of clean hydrogen technology and foster crucial collaborations in the pursuit of a sustainable energy future.One of the primary goals of the congress is to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen production methods that are both economically viable and environmentally sustainable. This includes discussions and collaboration on improving the efficiency of electrolysis, reducing the cost of hydrogen production, achieving FID (financial investment decision), and integrating hydrogen into various sectors, such as transportation, industry, and power generation.Key sessions during the congress include:• Martin Tengler, Head of Hydrogen Research at BloombergNEF, will be delivering a keynote presentation titled Electrolysers Today: A 2024 Overview of the Electrolyser Industry• A panel discussion titled Comparing EU and USA Policies in Terms of Growing the Green Hydrogen Production Mar-ket, featuring Connor Kerr, Senior Associate, Green Hydrogen Catapult; James Watson, Secretary General, Eurogas; Marta Lovisolo, Senior Policy Advisor, Bellona; Daniel Fraile, Chief Policy Officer, Hydrogen Europe• Reaching FID and Deploying an Electrolyser Project, a case study presentation by Sebastian Koenig, Sales Director – Electrolysis, Air Liquide Engineering and Construction

