Better Kitchens Launches Innovative Online Planner for DIY Kitchen Design
Experience the future of kitchen planning with our user-friendly, VR-compatible online tool, now available for DIY enthusiasts.
With our Online Kitchen Planner, we're excited to revolutionise DIY kitchen design, making it easy and immersive for everyone to create their dream kitchen.”UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Kitchens, a leading name in online kitchen solutions, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Online Kitchen Planner. This innovative kitchen design tool, meticulously developed over two years, is ready to change the landscape of kitchen design, especially for DIY enthusiasts.
Introducing a New Era in Kitchen Planning
The Better Kitchens Online Kitchen Planner is not just another kitchen design tool; it's a leap forward in the world of kitchen planning. Easy to use and accessible directly from a browser, this online kitchen planner brings the dream of custom kitchen design into the realm of reality for homeowners and DIY kitchen designers alike.
Virtual Reality Meets Kitchen Design
What sets this kitchen planner apart is its compatibility with virtual reality headsets. This feature allows users to immerse themselves in their kitchen designs, offering a unique and interactive kitchen design experience. Customers can now visualise their kitchen transformations in their actual space, a first in online kitchen design tools.
A Response to Positive Beta Feedback
Throughout its beta phase, the Online Kitchen Planner received outstanding feedback from users. Its comprehensive library of kitchen components mirrors the extensive range of products available on the Better Kitchens e-commerce platform, allowing for a seamless transition from planning to purchase.
Commitment and Collaboration Amidst Adversity
The journey of developing this kitchen designer tool has been a testament to resilience and commitment. Collaborating with a Ukrainian company, Better Kitchens navigated the challenges presented by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring their dedication to supporting their partners and bringing innovation to their customers.
Future Plans: Enhancing Customer Experience
In the pipeline is an exciting enhancement: integrating the online kitchen planner with the Better Kitchens shopping cart. This future update promises a streamlined process, connecting the dots between kitchen planning and the ability to purchase kitchens at the lowest prices possible.
Optimised for Desktop, Available for Mobile Viewing
The Kitchen Planner is primarily designed for desktop use, ensuring a robust and comprehensive planning experience. However, the tool is also viewable on mobile devices, catering to the needs of users on-the-go.
An Invitation to Experience Kitchen Planning First-hand
Better Kitchens extends a warm invitation to customers to visit their extensive showroom in Weston-super-Mare. In this interactive space, visitors can use the planner on dedicated showroom computers, experiencing first hand the ease and capabilities of this innovative tool.
The Story Behind Better Kitchens
Founded in 2006 by Ardene Stoneman, Better Kitchens has been a trailblazer in online kitchen retail. With a commitment to quality and affordability, the company has been a constant innovator, now taking a significant step forward with the launch of their Online Kitchen Planner.
Availability and Access
The Better Kitchens Online Kitchen Planner is now live and accessible to all. This launch marks a significant achievement in the company's history, reflecting their ongoing dedication to customer satisfaction and technological innovation.
For more information, please visit Better Kitchens' website.
