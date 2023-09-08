Better Kitchens Debuts Cutting-Edge, Tech-Enhanced Showroom: A Game-Changer for UK Kitchen Retail
Better Kitchens breaks new ground with a tech-savvy, dynamic customer experience in its Southwest UK showroom, setting a new standard for the kitchen industry.
We're not just upgrading our showroom; we're revolutionising the entire customer experience in the UK kitchen market,”WESTON-SUPER-MARE, NORTH SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "We're not just upgrading our showroom; we're revolutionising the entire customer experience in the UK kitchen market," said Ardene Stoneman, Managing Director of Better Kitchens. Setting an unprecedented industry standard, Better Kitchens has transformed its showroom into a digital ecosystem that employs real-time data and leading-edge technology to enhance customer engagement.
— Ardene Stoneman, Managing Director of Better Kitchens
Informed by comprehensive customer behaviour analysis, Better Kitchens has crafted a universally accessible and dynamic experience. The technology solves specific challenges for customers by offering tailored, seamless interactions, making it the most advanced kitchen showroom in the Southwest.
Revolutionary Features:
- Interactive Tablets: Better Kitchens has deployed interactive tablets across each of its 30 kitchen displays in the two-storey showroom. These are continuously updated with live data, ranging from welcoming messages and customer reviews to frequently asked questions and actionable insights.
- Motion Sensor Technology: What sets these tablets apart is their cutting-edge motion sensor technology. As customers approach:
- The tablets instantly activate, displaying intricate product details.
- As visitors move, the messaging dynamically shifts, providing an experience akin to having a personal virtual assistant.
- Dual-Purpose Engagement: When the customer moves away, the tablet reverts to long-distance adverts, making it a multi-faceted engagement tool.
"We've created a digital ecosystem that doesn't just benefit our customers, but also impresses our supplier representatives," Ardene Stoneman added.
Early Success:
Already celebrated for its extensive range of kitchen styles and top-notch service, this tech-driven initiative further solidifies Better Kitchens as a pioneer in the industry. While it's too early to share specific customer testimonials, initial indications suggest the digital customer journey is being exceptionally well-received, marking yet another milestone in the company’s storied history.
By consistently setting new benchmarks in what a kitchen supplier can offer, Better Kitchens reaffirms its commitment to delivering premium DIY kitchens without the premium price tag, along with unparalleled customer service.
Invitation & Next Steps
For a hands-on experience of this ground-breaking customer journey, we invite you to visit the Better Kitchens showroom in Weston-super-Mare. You may also explore the wide array of products and services available on their website.
About Better Kitchens
Established in 2006, Better Kitchens has been a beacon in the UK kitchen market, offering over 200 style and colour combinations. This new tech-driven initiative aligns with Better Kitchens' long-term vision for innovation and customer-centricity, fortifying its steadfast commitment to quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service.
Ardene Stoneman
Better Kitchens Ltd
+44 7986 187741
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram