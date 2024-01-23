Tech with a Purpose: KallistoTech unveils the new Advocates of Love website

Advocates of Love has been providing support for orphaned children for over 10 years. KallistoTech was proud to work with Advocates of Love to contribute to this worthwhile cause.

Advocates of Love's new website, courtesy of KallistoTech, is a digital milestone, enhancing their reach for child welfare in the Dominican Republic.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a union of purpose and technology, KallistoTech, a leading digital marketing agency, proudly announces the completion of a transformative CSR project for Advocates of Love, a dedicated children's charity and orphanage in the Province of Samaná, Dominican Republic.

Advocates of Love, a sanctuary for children facing adversity from a young age, now has a new digital haven thanks to the pro bono efforts of KallistoTech. With an unwavering commitment to making a difference, the charity's founders teamed up with KallistoTech to revamp their digital presence and create a website that serves as a powerful tool for raising awareness, encouraging volunteer involvement, and facilitating donations.The new website, is a cutting-edge platform that not only showcases the incredible work of Advocates of Love but also provides a seamless and user-friendly experience for visitors to get involved in the mission. This digital face for the organization highlights success stories, current initiatives, and ways for supporters to contribute to the welfare of deserving children.

Mike Clark, Founder of Advocates of Love, expressed his gratitude, saying, "The launch of our new website is a pivotal moment for Advocates of Love. With KallistoTech's expertise, we now have a digital home that reflects the heart and soul of our organization. This platform will not only help us reach a wider audience but will also empower individuals to join us in making a lasting impact in the lives of these children."

The positive reception of the website was mirrored by Jed Morley, an integral supporter and fund raiser for Advocates of Love. "Witnessing the evolution of Advocates of Love and the launch of their new website is truly heartening. I am proud to have been a part of this worthwhile cause, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of the children."

AJ Aluthwala, CEO of KallistoTech, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, "At KallistoTech, we believe in using our prowess for meaningful change. Working with Advocates of Love has been an inspiring journey. This collaboration was not just another website for us; it's a testament to the positive influence technology can have on philanthropy and social causes. We encourage everyone touched by this cause to consider contributing in their own way. While our contribution is in the form of technology, every little bit makes a difference. Please join us in supporting Advocates of Love by making a donation to help secure a brighter future for these children."

The launch of Advocates of Love's new website, made possible through the efforts of KallistoTech , marks a significant milestone in the digital era of charitable outreach. KallistoTech remains committed to leveraging its expertise to support organizations making a difference in the world, one digital footprint at a time.