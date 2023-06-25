Yachtify Launches Yacht Trading with its Modern and User-Focused Marketplace

Yachtify - the ultimate yacht marketplace.

Buy and sell yachts faster than ever before with Yachtify, the most comprehensive yacht marketplace online.

Yachtify is designed to deliver value at every step of the yacht trading process. We want our users to feel confident that they are getting the best possible experience & value for their investment.” — Coralie Bennefield

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yachtify, the modern yacht listing platform, launched today, promising a modern and user-centric solution for yacht buyers, sellers, and brokers, along with an unbeatable limited-time launch offer. With a commitment to providing an exceptional user experience at a transparent and affordable price, Yachtify introduces a platform that caters to the evolving needs of the industry.

Founder Coralie Bennefield highlighted the platform's value proposition, saying, "Yachtify is designed to deliver value at every step of the yacht trading process. We want our users to feel confident that they are getting the best possible experience and value for their investment. To further thank them for their early support, we're giving every new sign-up unlimited yacht listings until August 15th!"

To ensure that its users only have the best experience on the platform, Yachtify will soon release an integrated documentation platform and mobile app to delight their users further. This will let users complete paperwork and closing activities on any transaction within the app while also allowing them to stay on top of their listings and update images and information via the mobile app. This next step will cement Yachtify as the online premiere, all-in-one yacht listing platform.

Yachtify's sleek and contemporary design ensures a visually appealing and engaging platform. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, enabling users to seamlessly browse through yacht listings, explore detailed information, and connect with sellers or brokers effortlessly. By incorporating feedback from yacht buyers, sellers, and brokers, Yachtify has developed advanced search filters that allow users to refine their search based on specific criteria such as yacht size, value, location, and more. This tailored approach ensures that users can find the perfect yacht that meets their unique requirements.

"In addition to its user-friendly design, Yachtify offers exceptional value for money. The platform's competitive pricing and feature structure were a purposeful and important pillar of the marketplace, as we are aware of the difficulties faced by sellers on other platforms," Yachtify's co-founder AJ Aluthwala emphasized. The platform's pricing was designed to be as transparent as possible to ensure every seller has an opportunity to maximize their yacht's value.

Yachtify invites yacht enthusiasts, sellers, and brokers to be part of the future of yacht trading. To celebrate the launch, new users will receive the gift of limitless exposure. For a limited time, all new sign-ups will unlock unlimited listings up until August 15th, 2023, after which they will revert to one of Yachtify's attractive packages.

Join the platform and experience the modern, value-driven marketplace firsthand. With this being the best opportunity to list your yachts at launch with unlimited listings, the team at Yachtify encourages users to sign up at www.goyachtify.com.

About Yachtify

Yachtify is a revolutionary yacht listing and trading platform built to facilitate the industry's fastest and most efficient yacht trades. Designed in collaboration with yacht brokers, sellers, and buyers, Yachtify is the platform that puts its users first, with user-friendly design, transparent pricing, and simplified listings. Say hello to the future of yacht buying and selling with Yachtify!