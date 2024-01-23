Global Aircraft Towbars Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Towbars Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aircraft towbars market size is predicted to reach $3.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.
The growth in the aircraft towbars market is due to the increasing air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft towbars market share. Major players in the aircraft towbars market include Makro Aero, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co.
Aircraft Towbars Market Segments
By Product Type: Multi-Head, Standard And Universal
By Towbar Mechanism: Conventional Towbars, Towbarless Aircraft Tractors, Electric Towbars
By Material Type: Aluminum, Steel
By Tow-Head Type: Shear Pin, Clamp
By End-User: Airlines, Ground Handling Service Providers, Military And Defense
By Geography: The global aircraft towbars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aircraft towbars refer to mechanical devices with long metal bars coupling or attachment mechanisms at one end that connect to the aircraft's landing gear or nose gear to move or tow the aircraft on the ground. Aircraft towbars are used in ground handling, pushback, towing, and aircraft maintenance.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Aircraft Towbars Market Characteristics
3. Aircraft Towbars Market Trends And Strategies
4. Aircraft Towbars Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aircraft Towbars Market Size And Growth
……
27. Aircraft Towbars Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Aircraft Towbars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
