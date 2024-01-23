Global Barge Transportation Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Barge Transportation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the barge transportation market size is predicted to reach $166.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.
The growth in the barge transportation market is due to the rising international trade. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest barge transportation market share. Major players in the barge transportation market include Carrier Global Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics LLC, Digi International Inc., ORBCOMM Inc.
Barge Transportation Market Segments
• By Barge Type: Dry Bulk Cargo Barge, Liquid Cargo Barge, Car-Float Barge, Power Barge, Construction Barge
• By Vessel Type: Open Barge, Covered Barge, Tank Barge
• By Propulsion: Towed Barge, Self-Propelled Barge
• By Activities: Intracoastal Transportation, Inland Water Transportation
• By Application: Coal And Crude Petroleum Products, Food Products, Beverages, Tobacco, Metal Ores And Fabricated Metal Products, Chemicals, Rubber And Plastic, Nuclear Fuel, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global barge transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Barge transportation is described as the shipment of products and cargo by barge, a type of freight-carrying vessel designed for transporting passengers or commodities via rivers or canals. These cargo vessels are typically long, flat-bottomed boats with no self-propelling mechanism.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Barge Transportation Market Characteristics
3. Barge Transportation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Barge Transportation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Barge Transportation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Barge Transportation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Barge Transportation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
