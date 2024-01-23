Oscillator Market valued over US$4.757 billion in 2021, to experience significant growth
The oscillator market was estimated at US$4.757 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the oscillator market was valued at US$4.757 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the oscillator market during the forecasted period is the growing applications in consumer electronics. The consumer electronics sector plays a major role in the growth of the oscillator market. Application of oscillators in consumer electronics include Cable television systems, radios, digital cameras, personal computers, cell phones, wearable technology, and many others. These oscillators function using high-frequency stability, high-frequency resonance, and low-temperature drift and are known to power most wireless communication devices, which include cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, radio, and GPS. As per the data provided by the World Bank, the number of mobile cellular subscriptions has shown a tremendous increase between 2020 and 2022, which is 8.27 billion users in 2020 and 8.36 billion users in 2022. Also, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double by 2025, which is from US$9.84 billion in 2021 to US$21.18 billion by 2025. This increase in subscriptions of mobile users and the increase in growth of the consumer electronics industry can provide the necessary fuel for the growth of the global oscillator market during the forecasted period.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the oscillator market. For instance, in June 2023, CTS Corporation announced the launch of two high-performance PLL-based quartz crystal oscillator products dubbed CC Series clock oscillator [XO] and CV Series voltage control oscillator [VCXO]. These products utilize IC technology that provides a high-frequency, ultra-low jitter platform that can cover virtually any frequency that is up to 2.1GHz. The products were launched in three compacts hermetically sealed ceramic SMD package sizes and can deliver standard HCMOS or LVPECL and LVDS differential outputs, frequency stabilities, input voltages, and temperature grades.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/oscillator-market
The oscillator market, based on type, is categorized into four types- crystal oscillator, saw oscillator, mems oscillator, and voltage-controlled oscillator. The crystal oscillators make use of piezoelectric crystals in parallel resonant circuits that can provide high-frequency stability in oscillators.
The oscillator market, based on application, is categorized into five types - consumer electronics, semiconductors, telecommunication equipment, medical equipment, and others. The consumer electronics sector is a major player in the growth of the oscillator market, due to the applications of oscillators in devices such as digital cameras, personal computers, cell phones, and many others.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the oscillator market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the presence of major players in the oscillator market from countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea, which are major manufacturers of advanced semiconductors. As per the Ministry of Electronics & IT of the Indian Government, the Indian semiconductor market is expected to reach a market value of US$63 billion by 2026, which was at a valuation of US$15 billion in 2020. As such, the growth of the oscillator market will be expected to witness a significant increase along with the increase in semiconductor and chipset production from the region during the forecasted period.
The research includes several key players from the oscillator market, such as Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation, Rakon Limited, Kyocera Corporation, Morion US, Tai-Saw Technology Co Ltd, Atlantic Microwave (ETL System), CTS Corporation, Abracon, and Vectron International (Microchip Technologies).
The market analytics report segments the oscillator market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Crystal Oscillator
o SAW Oscillator
o MEMS Oscillator
o Voltage Controlled Oscillator
• By Application:
o Consumer Electronics
o Semiconductor
o Telecommunication Equipment
o Medical Equipment
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
• Seiko Epson Corporation
• Kyocera Corporation
• Rakon Limited
• Tai-Saw Technology Co Ltd
• Atlantic Microwave (ETL System)
• Morion US
• Abracon
• CTS Corporation
• Vectron International (Microchip Technologies)
