North Coast Seafoods Launches Boat to Bowl™ Fish-First Cat Food in Target Stores Nationwide and on Target.com
Innovative cat food is available NOW, made with high-quality, upcycled, and sustainable fish as the first ingredient.
We are thrilled to bring Boat to Bowl Pet Foods to Target guests across the country, as cats depend on a diet rich in wholesome nutrition to live a full, healthy life.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Coast Seafoods, a prominent supplier of premium quality, sustainable seafood, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product line, Boat to Bowl™ Pet Foods. This innovative cat food, made with high-quality, upcycled fish as the first ingredient, is now available in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.
— Jon Wooner, Pet Products Director at North Coast Seafoods
Boat to Bowl™ Pet Foods was born from North Coast’s expertise and passion for providing superior-quality, nutritious seafood for restaurants and grocery stores nationwide. That’s why North Coast specializes exclusively in fish-based pet food recipes. Now, pet-parents can feed their companions the same delicious, wholesome seafood found on plates across the country.
"We are thrilled to bring Boat to Bowl Pet Foods to Target guests across the country," said Jon Wooner, Pet Products Director at North Coast Seafoods. "Our mission has always been to provide sustainable, natural, healthy seafood options. Like us, cats depend on a diet rich in wholesome nutrition to live a full, healthy life. Boat to Bowl reflects the commitment to quality we have embraced for over 65 years, extended to beloved pet companions.
The Boat to Bowl™ assortment available at Target will include 3 Fish-First Dry Kibble Recipes, 2 Food Toppers, and a Fish Oil Omega-3 Topper to add a boost of flavor and nutrition to every meal.
North Coast Seafoods aspires to make sustainable, fish-based cat food accessible and convenient, and this product line encourages pet parents to “Build the Purr-fect Bowl” with the nutritional power of “Vitamin Sea”!
3.5lb Bag Fish-First Food for Cats:
* Wild Seafood Recipe (Grain Inclusive, For All Life Stages)
* Wild Salmon Recipe (Grain Free, For Adult Cats)
* Wild Cod & Haddock Recipe (Grain Free, For Adult Cats)
Food Toppers:
* Cod & Trout Food Toppers
* Salmon Food Toppers
Fish Oil:
* Wild Alaskan Omega-3 Fish Oil Food Topper
Boat to Bowl Pet Foods offers a new and fresh approach to nourishing a cat’s overall health and wellness. Every scoop delivers flavorful, highly digestible, and nutrient-dense Wild Seafood that cats instinctively crave.
Dedicated to using only responsibly caught, premium, upcycled wild MSC-certified fish in every recipe, the Boat to Bowl approach minimizes food waste by utilizing 100% of their ocean harvest.
Fish is also one of the most carbon-efficient proteins on the planet, so when you choose Boat to Bowl, you’re making a difference for both pets and the planet.
Benefits of Boat to Bowl “Vitamin Sea” Nutrition:
* Rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which promotes healthy skin & shiny fur, digestion, immune system, heart, and brain function
* Packed with lean protein, pre- & probiotics, antioxidants, and a full spectrum of vitamins and minerals
* Excellent choice for cats dealing with food allergies, intolerances, and/or ingredient sensitivities
* Free from any other animal proteins, fats, or fillers with no wheat, corn, or soy
* Proudly made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients
North Coast Seafoods is proud to partner with Target to bring Boat to Bowl™ Pet Foods to a broader audience of dedicated pet-parents.
Look for the Boat to Bowl Pet Food lineup in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.
Learn More and Shop Now at Target.com: HERE
For more information, please visit www.boattobowlpetfood.com or check them out on social: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About North Coast Seafoods:
Founded in 1957, North Coast Seafoods is a family-owned, Boston-based, quality-obsessed Seafood company passionate about providing the highest-quality, best-tasting, sustainable seafood imaginable. Their vision is to share the joy of extraordinary seafood.
For over 65 years, North Coast has taken pride in sourcing, processing, and delivering the highest quality, sustainable seafood for the finest restaurants, premium retailers, universities, professional sports teams, and direct consumers across the country. After over 6 decades of dedicated work, it’s safe to say we are more than familiar with the freshest fish.
We’re not just dabbling in fish-based pet food. It’s not one of many protein options, and it’s not an afterthought. Simply put, fish is our forte, and it’s the first ingredient in every Boat to Bowl pet food recipe. Our wild-caught fish can be found on dinner plates around the country, and now it can be found in every pet’s bowl, too.
About Boat to Bowl™ Pet Food:
With over 65 years of experience in the seafood business, we know a few things about fresh fish - most importantly, that fish are a nutritional powerhouse. Like us, cats depend on a natural diet rich in wholesome nutrition to live a full, healthy life.
That's why Boat to Bowl Cat Food is made with real fish straight from the boat. With nothing but the purest ingredients, our fish are caught by our trusted fishermen from MSC Certified Sustainable Fisheries. Pound for pound, scoop for scoop, our fish-first food offers your cat highly digestible, premium protein that rewards them with many health benefits.
