Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 1     WATER TRUST FUND     (WIRTH/CHATFIELD)
SB 9     CONSERVATION LEGACY FUND     (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 24     OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT ROYALTY RATES     (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
SB 26     EXISTING LIVESTOCK COMPENSATION     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)
SB 27     VINES & ROOT STOCK FOR VINEYARDS     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

Analyst Lucinda Folsom – SCONC.Analyst1@nmlegis.gov
Analyst Vickie Gabin – SCONC.Analyst2@nmlegis.gov
Committee Secretary – SCONC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311
SB 41     MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVES     (HEMPHILL)
SB 55     ANTI-HAZING ACT     (POPE)
SB 60     SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING     (HEMPHILL)
SB 74     UNM DEPT. OF HEALTH FACULTY     (HICKEY)
SB 76     SCHOOL LOCAL SHARE ADJUSTMENT WAIVER     (STEWART)
SB 92     NMSU WINDMILL CERTIFICATION     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)
SB 93     CHILE HARVESTING FUNDS     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)
SB 94     NMSU ENOLOGIST     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Tuesday, January 19, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 322
9:00 AM
Full Committee Hearing
     (350) General Services Department
     (665) Department of Health
1:30 PM
Full Committee Hearing
     Panel
          State Employee Compensation and Agency Vacancies
               Charles Sallee – Director Legislative Finance Committee
               Wayne Propst, Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration
               Dylan Lange, Director, State Personnel Board

     (630) Human Services Department/Health Care Authority
     (624) Aging and Long-Term Care Department
     (670) Veterans’ Services Department

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Friday, January 26, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

* BARRAZA, MANUEL FRED     appointment     Museum Board of Regents     (HEMPHILL)
* CORTESE, MARY ANN     reappointment     Museum Board of Regents     (PIRTLE)
* MCCLENAHAN, HEATHER CAROL REED     appointment     Museum Board of Regents
     (SOULES)
* PASQUAL, THERESA ANN     appointment Museum Board of Regents     (SANCHEZ)
* MATTHEWS, SAYURI YAMADA     appointment      Small Business Investment Corporation     (STEWART)
* KEITH, KATHLEEN     appointment New Mexico Finance Authority     (JARAMILLO)
* KNIGHT, WILLIAM     reappointment Children’s Trust Fund Board of Trustees

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321
SB 36     HEALTH CARE SERVICES GROSS RECEIPTS     (MOORES)
SB 54     SCHOOL GROSS RECEIPTS WEEKEND DATES     (POPE)
SB 57     LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM     (WIRTH/GARRATT)
SB 65     MOTOR VEHICLE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS     (GRIGGS)

Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

