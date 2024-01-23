Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 1 WATER TRUST FUND (WIRTH/CHATFIELD)

SB 9 CONSERVATION LEGACY FUND (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 24 OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)

SB 26 EXISTING LIVESTOCK COMPENSATION (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)

SB 27 VINES & ROOT STOCK FOR VINEYARDS (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

Analyst Lucinda Folsom – SCONC.Analyst1@nmlegis.gov

Analyst Vickie Gabin – SCONC.Analyst2@nmlegis.gov

Committee Secretary – SCONC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

SB 41 MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVES (HEMPHILL)

SB 55 ANTI-HAZING ACT (POPE)

SB 60 SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING (HEMPHILL)

SB 74 UNM DEPT. OF HEALTH FACULTY (HICKEY)

SB 76 SCHOOL LOCAL SHARE ADJUSTMENT WAIVER (STEWART)

SB 92 NMSU WINDMILL CERTIFICATION (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)

SB 93 CHILE HARVESTING FUNDS (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

SB 94 NMSU ENOLOGIST (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, January 19, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 322

9:00 AM

Full Committee Hearing

(350) General Services Department

(665) Department of Health

1:30 PM

Full Committee Hearing

Panel

State Employee Compensation and Agency Vacancies

Charles Sallee – Director Legislative Finance Committee

Wayne Propst, Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration

Dylan Lange, Director, State Personnel Board

(630) Human Services Department/Health Care Authority

(624) Aging and Long-Term Care Department

(670) Veterans’ Services Department

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, January 26, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321



* BARRAZA, MANUEL FRED appointment Museum Board of Regents (HEMPHILL)

* CORTESE, MARY ANN reappointment Museum Board of Regents (PIRTLE)

* MCCLENAHAN, HEATHER CAROL REED appointment Museum Board of Regents

(SOULES)

* PASQUAL, THERESA ANN appointment Museum Board of Regents (SANCHEZ)

* MATTHEWS, SAYURI YAMADA appointment Small Business Investment Corporation (STEWART)

* KEITH, KATHLEEN appointment New Mexico Finance Authority (JARAMILLO)

* KNIGHT, WILLIAM reappointment Children’s Trust Fund Board of Trustees

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 36 HEALTH CARE SERVICES GROSS RECEIPTS (MOORES)

SB 54 SCHOOL GROSS RECEIPTS WEEKEND DATES (POPE)

SB 57 LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM (WIRTH/GARRATT)

SB 65 MOTOR VEHICLE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (GRIGGS)

SB 36 HEALTH CARE SERVICES GROSS RECEIPTS (MOORES)

SB 54 SCHOOL GROSS RECEIPTS WEEKEND DATES (POPE)

SB 57 LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM (WIRTH/GARRATT)

SB 65 MOTOR VEHICLE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (GRIGGS)