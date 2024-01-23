Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 1 WATER TRUST FUND (WIRTH/CHATFIELD)
SB 9 CONSERVATION LEGACY FUND (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 24 OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
SB 26 EXISTING LIVESTOCK COMPENSATION (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)
SB 27 VINES & ROOT STOCK FOR VINEYARDS (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM
WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation)
Analyst Lucinda Folsom – SCONC.Analyst1@nmlegis.gov
Analyst Vickie Gabin – SCONC.Analyst2@nmlegis.gov
Committee Secretary – SCONC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov
EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311
SB 41 MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVES (HEMPHILL)
SB 55 ANTI-HAZING ACT (POPE)
SB 60 SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING (HEMPHILL)
SB 74 UNM DEPT. OF HEALTH FACULTY (HICKEY)
SB 76 SCHOOL LOCAL SHARE ADJUSTMENT WAIVER (STEWART)
SB 92 NMSU WINDMILL CERTIFICATION (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)
SB 93 CHILE HARVESTING FUNDS (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)
SB 94 NMSU ENOLOGIST (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)
Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education Committee).
To provide written comments please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Tuesday, January 19, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 322
9:00 AM
Full Committee Hearing
(350) General Services Department
(665) Department of Health
1:30 PM
Full Committee Hearing
Panel
State Employee Compensation and Agency Vacancies
Charles Sallee – Director Legislative Finance Committee
Wayne Propst, Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration
Dylan Lange, Director, State Personnel Board
(630) Human Services Department/Health Care Authority
(624) Aging and Long-Term Care Department
(670) Veterans’ Services Department
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Friday, January 26, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321
SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)
* BARRAZA, MANUEL FRED appointment Museum Board of Regents (HEMPHILL)
* CORTESE, MARY ANN reappointment Museum Board of Regents (PIRTLE)
* MCCLENAHAN, HEATHER CAROL REED appointment Museum Board of Regents
(SOULES)
* PASQUAL, THERESA ANN appointment Museum Board of Regents (SANCHEZ)
* MATTHEWS, SAYURI YAMADA appointment Small Business Investment Corporation (STEWART)
* KEITH, KATHLEEN appointment New Mexico Finance Authority (JARAMILLO)
* KNIGHT, WILLIAM reappointment Children’s Trust Fund Board of Trustees
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the webcast tab and select Senate Rules Committee)
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321
SB 36 HEALTH CARE SERVICES GROSS RECEIPTS (MOORES)
SB 54 SCHOOL GROSS RECEIPTS WEEKEND DATES (POPE)
SB 57 LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM (WIRTH/GARRATT)
SB 65 MOTOR VEHICLE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (GRIGGS)
Meeting May be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee). Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/85614440294 or by telephone at 1.669.900.9128. Meeting ID: 856.1444.029