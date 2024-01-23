Submit Release
Lora Cusumano Assumes Role as President of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA)

Lora Cusumano, Broker of Lux House Hunters in Long Island, NY, has assumed the role of President of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA).

I am committed to advancing the mission of this organization, promoting the highest standards of professionalism, and ensuring that homebuyers receive the dedicated representation they deserve”
— Lora Cusumano
MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lora Cusumano, Broker of Lux House Hunters in Long Island, NY, has recently assumed the esteemed role of President of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA). Her dedication and hard work make her a valuable leader for this prestigious organization in the real estate sector.

For nearly two decades, Lora Cusumano has been a dedicated professional and known for her commitment to buyer client advocacy. With her extensive experience in exclusive buyer representation, she is poised to lead the organization into a new era of excellence, championing the rights of homebuyers across the nation. In a statement, she expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity: "It is both an honor and a privilege to assume the role of President of NAEBA. I am committed to advancing the mission of this esteemed organization, promoting the highest standards of professionalism, and ensuring that homebuyers receive the dedicated representation they deserve."

Each board member of NAEBA is highly qualified and committed to the advocacy of home buyers. Secretary Margaret Lebenson of Elika Real Estate in New York, NY, brings years of expertise to the table. Treasurer Mike Crowley, Broker of Spokane Home Buyers in Spokane, OR, ensures financial stability for the association. Richard Rosa, Immediate Past President and Broker of Buyers Brokers Only, LLC in Haverhill, MA, offers valuable insights with his vast experience. Directors Ashley Wilson of A Buyer's Best Choice Realty in Johnson City, TN; Nicholas Martin of Buyer’s Choice Realty in Wenham, MA; and Scott Saxton of Just For Buyers Realty in Wilmington, NC, collectively form the rest of the team that works seamlessly towards the common goal of supporting and advocating for home buyers across the US.

This board of directors will play a crucial part in shaping the strategic direction of NAEBA, fostering collaboration among exclusive buyer agents, advocating for the rights of home buyers, and enhancing the organization's influence in the real estate industry.

