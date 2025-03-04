NAEBA Advocates for Home Buying Consumers During National Consumer Protection Week

NAEBA Logo

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA.org) is proud to support National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) from March 2 – March 8, 2025, reinforcing its commitment to consumer advocacy and protection in the home buying process. As the only professional organization dedicated exclusively to representing homebuyers, NAEBA continues to educate and empower consumers to make informed real estate decisions, free from conflicts of interest.Protecting Home Buyers from Fraud and Conflicts of InterestNCPW is an initiative led by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to help consumers understand their rights and avoid frauds and scams. At NAEBA, our mission aligns with this effort by ensuring that home buyers receive full representation without the influence of sellers or dual agency conflicts. With the evolving real estate landscape—especially following last year’s National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlement that restructured commission practices—NAEBA remains a critical resource for buyers seeking unbiased guidance in one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.“As an Exclusive Buyer Agent, I have always felt like a crusader for my buyer clients,” said Lora Cusumano, President of NAEBA and Founder of Lux House Hunters - Exclusive Buyer Agents. “Much like NCPW’s mission, our goal is to shield home buyers from deceptive practices and ensure they receive the full protection they deserve throughout the transaction process as a true fiduciary 100% of the time.” Cusumano was recently recognized as a “Crusader” by RISMedia for her unwavering advocacy for buyers and was also featured in the Long Island Press for her leadership in championing consumer rights in real estate.Empowering Consumers Through Education and AdvocacyThroughout NCPW, the FTC will provide resources and host events to educate consumers on avoiding scams, managing finances, and protecting their identities. NAEBA urges all consumers both home buyers and sellers, to take advantage of these resources while also leveraging our expertise to navigate an increasingly complex real estate market. Whether it’s understanding deceptive sales tactics, recognizing predatory lending, or avoiding conflicts of interest in dual agency, NAEBA provides home buyers with the tools and knowledge to secure their dream home with confidence.“Our industry has undergone significant changes, and it is more important than ever for home buyers to have a dedicated advocate in their corner,” Cusumano added. “We encourage buyers to learn about their rights and to work with professionals who have their best interests at heart.”Join the Movement – Choose Full Buyer RepresentationNAEBA invites consumers to explore the benefits of exclusive buyer representation and to connect with a member of NAEBA- A brokerage that never takes listings and only practices buyer representation. Consumers can visit www.NAEBA.org to learn more about how we safeguard buyers against conflicts of interest and ensure they receive the best possible guidance throughout their home-buying journey.For more information on NCPW events and resources, visit www.ftc.gov/ncpw About NAEBA:The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA.org) is a professional organization dedicated to representing home buyers with 100% loyalty and without conflicts of interest. NAEBA members are committed to ethical real estate practices and providing the highest level of advocacy for home-buying consumers above the real estate industry standards.

