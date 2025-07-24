NAEBA to Host Free Online Nationwide Homebuyer Education Class on August 6, 2025

NAEBA Logo Benjamin Clark, President of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents Homebuyer Education Class

The class is designed to equip aspiring homeowners with the knowledge to navigate the homebuying process with confidence.

Early education is key. Buyers who put off learning about buying a home often find that there's not enough time to learn and implement all the best practices when they start the process of buying.” — Benjamin Clark, NAEBA President

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is excited to announce a free nationwide online homebuyer class scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 8 PM Eastern Time.This class is perfect for first-time homebuyers, those looking to refresh their knowledge, or anyone interested in understanding the nuances of the real estate market.What is Covered in the Course?- Should I Buy or Rent?- What Is Holding Buyers Back?- Why Representation Matters: Who Is Working for you?- Is Now the Right Time to Buy?- Are There Homebuyer Programs for You?- Choosing the Right LenderParticipants will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, ask questions, and gain valuable insights that can help them make informed decisions throughout their home buying journey.The class will be led by Benjamin Clark, President of NAEBA and Principal Broker of Homebuyer Representation, Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah. With extensive experience in the real estate industry, Ben is dedicated to advocating for homebuyers' rights and ensuring they receive the highest level of service. His leadership at NAEBA has been instrumental in promoting exclusive buyer agency and enhancing the home buying experience for consumers. Ben's commitment to education and consumer advocacy makes him an ideal presenter for this important class.To register for the free online homebuyer class, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1510705594099 . Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.About NAEBA:The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is dedicated to promoting the interests of homebuyers. NAEBA members provide the highest level of real estate representation in the industry. Exclusive Buyer Agents represent buyers only, providing expert guidance to each client and ensuring they receive the highest level of service and representation throughout the homebuying process.Consumer advocates created NAEBA in the mid-1990s to provide homebuyers with access to a better type of real estate agent, just for them. NAEBA members do not accept listings or represent sellers, avoiding the conflicts of interest common at traditional real estate companies that attempt to represent both buyers and sellers in the same transaction. EBAs are 100 percent loyal to home buyers 100 percent of the time.You can find a NAEBA member around the country at https://naeba.org

