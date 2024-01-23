Magic House Anaheim and Facing Fentanyl Unite in Inspirational Documentary "Fight to Save Lives"
In a world where the fentanyl crisis continues to escalate, "Fight to Save Lives" is not just a documentary; it is a call to action”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic House Anaheim, a community leader in recovery, and Voices for Awareness Project Facing Fentanyl, a dedicated force for fentanyl prevention and awareness, proudly announce their collaborative documentary, "Fight To Save Lives." A film directed by Jim Stevens. This impactful film focuses on recovery and prevention from fentanyl addiction, showcasing how both organizations have united as one powerful voice to provide solutions to this pressing issue.
"Fight To Save Lives" goes beyond the statistics, offering a poignant exploration of the devastating effects of Fentanyl and how, together, we can save lives. The documentary is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, featuring inspiring stories of recovery, resilience, and hope. By shedding light on the challenges and triumphs, the film raises awareness and advocates for a comprehensive approach to tackling the fentanyl crisis.
Magic House Anaheim and Facing Fentanyl, renowned for their commitment to community well-being, have combined their efforts to address the complex facets of the fentanyl epidemic. Through this collaboration, they seek to amplify their impact and serve as a voice of support for those affected by addiction and families affected by Fentanyl.
"In a world where the fentanyl crisis continues to escalate, "Fight to Save Lives" is not just a documentary; it is a call to action, urging communities to unite and fight against the destructive impact of this deadly poison. It symbolizes our joint commitment to making a difference in the lives of individuals battling fentanyl addiction and underscores the importance of prevention and recovery. " said Michael Fiore, spokesperson for Magic House Anaheim and Director of Communications at Facing Fentanyl.
The documentary features interviews with individuals sharing their recovery journey. It also highlights the collaborative initiatives of Magic House Anaheim and Facing Fentanyl, emphasizing their unified approach to finding effective solutions to combat the fentanyl crisis.
"At Facing Fentanyl, we address all of the issues that make up the Fentanyl crisis. This film addresses the recovery and addiction piece of the crisis. Families affected by fentanyl and people in recovery from fentanyl are sharing their stories to create positive change for the future. Illicit Fentanyl doesn't discriminate, killing over 109,000 people last year alone. It kills the unsuspecting, those experimenting, and those already dependent on drugs. We believe in the strength of unity. Through 'Fight To Save Lives,' we believe we can inspire others to come together, reduce stigma, support one another, and actively contribute to the fight against illicit Fentanyl," said Andrea Thomas, Founder of Facing Fentanyl.
" Fentanyl is a plague, and it is killing at a rate we haven't been able to catch up to. This deadly drug leaves little room for recovery. We need to work together for solutions to save lives. I believe that even in the darkest times, there is hope. 'Fight to Save Lives' is not just a film; it's a rallying cry for communities to come together, support one another, and actively engage in the fight against the fentanyl crisis." said Thomas, who lost her 32-year daughter Ashley to fentanyl poisoning in 2018.
By showcasing stories of recovery and prevention, "Fight to Save Lives" aims to empower viewers with the knowledge and inspiration needed to make a difference. In a world where the fentanyl crisis continues to escalate, "Fight to Save Lives" is a call to action, urging communities to unite and fight against the destructive impact of this potent opioid.
"Fight To Save Lives" premiered on January 18th at a Chapman Collage Winter Ciniplex Event, with the subsequent public release on various platforms, including YouTube and a website to release later in the month.
About Magic House and Set Free Ministries: The Magic House is the headquarters for a worldwide movement that started in 1982 in Anaheim, California. What began as a singular Set Free Church has grown worldwide and has branched into multiple churches, detox ranches, and discipleship programs.
About Voices for Awareness Facing Fentanyl: Voices for Awareness Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and addressing the challenges posed by fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, we strive to positively impact individuals, families, and communities affected by substance abuse. VFA is the home of Project Facing Fentanyl and National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, which is observed yearly on August 21.
About the Director: "Fight to Save Lives" is not just a film for Jim Stevens; it's a personal and professional commitment to addressing the devastating impact of Fentanyl on individuals and communities. Having faced the challenges of alcohol addiction firsthand, Jim brings a unique perspective and empathy to the Director's chair, driving the narrative toward hope, recovery, and prevention.
