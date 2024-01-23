Plus Manufacturing Inc. Awarded Green Seal Certification for Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray

Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray Plus Manufacturing has been providing environmentally safer cleaning products for almost 4 decades. Green Seal® Certification

Plus Manufacturing, Inc. is thrilled to announce that its Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray has been granted the prestigious Green Seal® Certification.

This achievement is a testament to our ongoing efforts to offer superior, environmentally safe cleaning products. ” — Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokane, WA – January 25, 2024– Plus Manufacturing, Inc., a pioneer in environmentally responsible cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce that its Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray has been granted the prestigious Green Seal® Certification. This certification signifies the product's adherence to the exacting "GS-37 Edition 7.8 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use" standards, further reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable and green cleaning practices.

"We are immensely proud to receive the Green Seal® certification for our Extreme Pre-Spray," stated Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing. "This achievement is a testament to our ongoing efforts to offer superior, environmentally safe cleaning products. Our customers can be confident that our Extreme Pre-Spray not only delivers excellent results but also meets the highest standards for environmental safety."

Originally certified by the Washington D.C.-based Green Seal Inc. in 2007, the Green Seal® Certification for Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray highlights Plus Manufacturing Inc.’s consistent dedication to ecological stewardship and its leading position in the green cleaning industry. The certification allows the product to bear the Green Seal® Certification Mark, assuring customers of its ecological credentials and superior performance.

"Our commitment to green cleaning and sustainability is at the heart of all our endeavors," added Pearlstein. "Achieving this Green Seal® certification reflects our dedication to contributing positively to the environment. It's not just a recognition for our product, but a manifestation of our deep-seated commitment to the planet."

The Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray, like all Plus Manufacturing products, is formulated without hazardous chemicals and is free from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), ensuring safety and non-toxicity for both users and the environment.

For additional information about the Soap Free Procyon Extreme Pre-Spray and its Green Seal® Certification, please visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been a frontrunner in the production of environmentally safe cleaning products for four decades under the trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon. They are devoted to enhancing public health and the well-being of the planet through their sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability, and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal has certified thousands of products, services, and spaces from hundreds of leading companies and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses, and institutions. Today, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets a high benchmark of health and environmental leadership.



Soap Free Procyon: A Human-Safe Cleaning Solution