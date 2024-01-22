Game and Fish Commission invests more dollars in mule deer initiative
Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met in Cheyenne last week for its January meeting. The Commission voted to allocate $504,000 to improve mule deer habitat for 10 herd units across the state. This will be leveraged with partner funding for a total impact of $4.38 million. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and partners will spend the next year improving fences to help facilitate animal movement, treat invasive grasses and restore riparian habitat across the state.
After consideration of public input, the Commission voted to approve:
- Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 30, Fur Dealers
Game and Fish personnel provided informational presentations to the Commission on the 2023 Mule Deer Hunter Attitude Survey, chronic wasting disease surveillance techniques and Flaming Gorge Reservoir fisheries management.
A full recording of the Commission meeting is available online. The Commission’s next meeting is March 12-13 in Pinedale.
