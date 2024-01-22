Game and Fish Commission invests more dollars in mule deer initiative

1/22/2024 4:00:00 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met in Cheyenne last week for its January meeting. The Commission voted to allocate $504,000 to improve mule deer habitat for 10 herd units across the state. This will be leveraged with partner funding for a total impact of $4.38 million. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and partners will spend the next year improving fences to help facilitate animal movement, treat invasive grasses and restore riparian habitat across the state.

After consideration of public input, the Commission voted to approve:

Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons

Chapter 30, Fur Dealers

In response to the passage of HB0276 and HB023 during the 2023 Legislative session, the Commission voted to approve the revised Chapter 61, Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns. The updated regulation now allows residents the opportunity to collect shed antlers in Collection Area 1 seven days ahead of nonresidents. It also requires all nonresidents 15 years and older to purchase a conservation stamp to collect antlers or horns on designated lands. The Commission-approved regulation can be viewed on the Game and Fish website Game and Fish personnel provided informational presentations to the Commission on the 2023 Mule Deer Hunter Attitude Survey, chronic wasting disease surveillance techniques and Flaming Gorge Reservoir fisheries management. A full recording of the Commission meeting is available online. The Commission’s next meeting is March 12-13 in Pinedale.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -