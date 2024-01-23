Afrobeat Singer-Songwriter Mz Wakili Kicks of 2024 with the Release of “Soro”, Her Brand New and First Full Studio Album
Mz Wakili has come out swinging in the first few days of 2024 with a brand new studio album titled “Soro”, which mean "no fear" in her native hausaACCRA, WA, GHANA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2024 is shaping out to be a consequential year for Afrosounds artist Mz Wakili. After releasing the Single Ali and also her eponymously title EP in the second half of 2023, Mz Wakili comes out swinging in the first few days of 2024 with a brand new studio album titled “Soro”, which translates from her native Hausa language to mean "no fear".
As usual, the listener can feel the passion from Mz Wakili on the songs on this album. The singer-songwriter has always been vulnerable and personal with her listeners, but on “Soro”, Mz Wakili takes that vulnerability to a whole new level.
The list of producers on this project reads like a who is who among the young producers in Ghana - Datbeatgod; Dr. Ray Beatz; Gomezbeatx; Eriz Beatz; Ivanbeatz; Danny Beatz - as well as Jesse Beatz from Nigeria.
The album covers many topics from hustling for success, love and romance, family, and life.
Stream the album HERE
John Seli
TMW Music
akorlinukunya@gmail.com