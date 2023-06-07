Wonder 4 Music Label's Artist "Mz Wakili" Releases New Song Titled "Ali"

Ali by Mz Wakili

Her first release for her new label, the single “Ali” is a soulful reggae-ballad and is an ode to her late father and is available on all platforms

ACCRA, GREATER ACCRA, GHANA, June 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The single Ali is available now on all major streaming platforms and is already making waves on social media, so be sure to check it out HERE and add it to your playlist!The Nigerian-Ghanian Singer-Songwriter was born in Kaduna to the late Hon Aliyu Anthony Wakili and Mrs Eunice Wakili, the 27 year old has lived equally in both countries, spending the first half of her life in Nigeria before moving to Ghana where she now lives. Her musical range extends to afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop and reggae.Mz Wakili is looking forward to a busy second half of 2023 with plans to release several songs with her new label.Click this LINK to stream Ali.

