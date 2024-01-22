LG Resources Launches New Service to Help Self-Employed Individuals Apply For Tax Break

LG Resources can now help self-employed individuals check eligibility and apply for Qualified Sick & Family Paid Leave Wage Credits.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Resources, a leading employer solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its Self-Employed 1099 Tax Breaks service. This service will help self-employed individuals learn whether they are eligible for Qualified Sick & Family Paid Leave Wage Credits, estimate their tax return, and apply for the credits.

Qualified Sick & Family Paid Leave Wage Credits are federal tax credits that were launched through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). Self-employed individuals and sole proprietors can qualify for up to $32,220 in self-employed tax credits (SETC) if they missed work in 2020 or 2021 due to quarantine, illness, childcare, or vaccinations. These credits are available through 2024 via amended tax returns.

Many self-employed individuals have yet to take advantage of this tax break due to confusion about the requirements. LG Resources’ professional team can help check eligibility for the credits, answer questions, and streamline the filing process.

With LG Resources, self-employed individuals can follow a simple step-by-step process to claim their tax credits:

1. Complete a questionnaire to determine if the SETC program can help the individual gain a tax break.

2. Upload documents to help the LG Resources processing team calculate the potential credit.

3. Let the LG Resources’ processing team file amended returns with the IRS.

There is no cost to the individual until they know exactly how much of a refund the IRS owes them. To learn more about LG Resources’ Self-Employed 1099 Tax Breaks service, visit https://lgresources.com/featured-solutions/self-employed-1099-tax-breaks.

About LG Resources

LG Resources is an employer solutions provider that aims to help clients save money and improve operational efficiency. Established as a staffing agency in Utah, the company now offers a vast range of services to help businesses in the lower 48 states. LG Resources is committed to helping employers do more of the work that matters.