Expanding Business for Luxury Apparel & Merchandise Plus New “Tover” Whiskey Brand Aimed at High-Profile Exposure: $NICH

Niches Inc. Stock Symbol: NICH OTC: $NICH $NICH Advantages $NICH Tover Whiskey $NICH PeaceonMarz Line $NICH Miles Davis Clothing Collboration

Nitches, Inc., Expands into Luxury Apparel and Merchandise Plus New “Tover” Whiskey Brand, (Stock Symbol: NICH)

Nitches, Inc (OTCMKTS:NICH)

Our vision is to establish Tover Spirits as a household name in the alcohol industry, and partnering with industry giants is a crucial step in achieving this goal” — John Morgan, $NICH CEO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding Business for Luxury Apparel and Merchandise Plus New “Tover” Whiskey Brand; All Aligned for High Profile Exposure with Celebrities and Social Influencers: Nitches, Inc (Stock Symbol: NICH)  Trailblazing Company Dedicated to Creating Extraordinary and Unforgettable Luxury Lifestyle Experiences. Multiple Brands in Luxury Apparel & Merchandise Aligned with High Profile Personalities Including Celebrities. New “Tover” Whiskey Brand Launching Through Wholly Owned Subsidiary. Welcomed Heng Design, Renowned Industry Leader, to Spearhead Bottle and Package Designs, Setting a High Standard for Aesthetic Appeal. Strategic Partnership with JocoGlass, a Prominent Name in the Wine and Spirits industry for Innovation and Growth. Tover Spirits Preparing for Debut in the Florida Market in Q1 of 2024. NICH Featuring Clothing at Prestigious Venues.Nitches, Inc. is a multifaceted holding company with multiple brands in the luxury apparel and merchandise sector as well as a budding new whiskey Brand called "Tover" through its wholly owned subsidiary "Life Style of Spirits. With a track record of successfully bringing products to market from idea to implementation, NICH is poised for continued success in the evolving Spirits landscape. NICH is a trailblazing company dedicated to creating extraordinary and unforgettable luxury lifestyle experiences. With a commitment to excellence, NICH curates products, events, and partnerships that redefine the boundaries of luxury and sophistication.NICH management is also taking (OTC: NICH) tremendous steps to protect the company and its clients’ intellectual property by innovating technology to help prevent counterfeiting. In addition to the merchandise and manufacturing, NICH is partnering with brands that are innovating outside of the box. The NICH business model is anchored in a long-term vision that builds on the heritage of company brands and stimulates creativity and excellence. NICH empowers brands, celebrities, and influencers with customized merchandise to increase their bottom line from their notoriety and social fame in this social age.NICH Reflects on Successful 2023 and Unveils Ambitious Plans for 2024On January 2nd NICH recapped its achievements in 2023 and announced exciting prospects for the upcoming year.In a pivotal move, NICH secured its official status by registering with the TTB, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to bring unique alcohol brands to the market.The commitment to exceptional design was evident as NICH welcomed Heng Design from Australia, a renowned industry leader, to spearhead bottle and package designs, setting a high standard for aesthetic appeal.A strategic partnership with JocoGlass, a prominent name in the Wine and Spirits industry, solidified the NICH position as a formidable player in the market. This collaboration promises innovative products and mutual growth.Identifying a key global partner for the expansion of the Tover portfolio on an international scale showcased NICH dedication to reaching new heights in the global market.The debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2023, with an exclusive small batch for a private mansion event, demonstrated NICH commitment to delivering unique and memorable experiences.NICH recruited a master distiller to craft three flavor cocktails for Tover Republic, introducing the "Ready Now" cocktails that are sure to captivate the taste buds of enthusiasts.Anticipation is high as Tover Spirits prepares for its debut in the Florida market in Q1, marking the beginning of an exciting journey to capture the hearts of consumers.In the realm of fashion, NICH achieved remarkable exposure, featuring its clothing at prestigious venues such as the ALSD, Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NICH showcased its dedicated team through captivating images and videos, offering an up-close and personal look at the individuals behind the scenes.The NICH Tover brand took center stage at an exclusive mansion event during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, creating a buzz around the brand and leaving a lasting impression on attendees.Voodofe, a fashion designer and artist who designed the Miles Davis line under the NICH umbrella, garnered attention as celebrities Robert Kennedy Jr, Donnel Rawlings, and Robby Krieger, guitarist for The Doors as well as many others flaunted the unique designs, adding a touch of glamour to high-profile events.Looking ahead to 2024, NICH is in the final stages of filing the S1, initiating the process of uplisting to a higher exchange. Discussions with several investors are progressing, and NICH is poised to secure a more conventional and non-toxic type of financing crucial for the launch and expansion of the Tover Whiskey brand. NICH has also been in discussions regarding several other flavors and types of spirits that we plan to unveil throughout the upcoming year.NICH remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, quality, and unparalleled experiences, setting the stage for another year of growth, success, and groundbreaking achievements.For more information on $NICH visit: www.nitchescorp.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

SmallCapVoice $NICH