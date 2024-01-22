State wins a round in fight with Huntington Beach to build more housing

State wins a round in fight with Huntington Beach to build more housingMartin.Novitski
Fri, 01/19/2024 - 09:10
NewsLink
A three-judge panel at California’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal instructed a lower court Thursday that Huntington Beach’s status as a charter city did not stop the state from seeking a rapid hearing on its lawsuit.
