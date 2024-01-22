Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,967 in the last 365 days.

State wins a round in fight with Huntington Beach to build more housing

State wins a round in fight with Huntington Beach to build more housingMartin.Novitski Fri, 01/19/2024 - 09:10 NewsLink A three-judge panel at California’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal instructed a lower court Thursday that Huntington Beach’s status as a charter city did not stop the state from seeking a rapid hearing on its lawsuit. 

You just read:

State wins a round in fight with Huntington Beach to build more housing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more