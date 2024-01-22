Most people petitioning mental health CARE Court in San Diego County are qualifying for help

In the first few months of operation, the vast majority of people who have petitioned the state’s new CARE Court to get someone mental health help are qualifying in San Diego County, judicial officials said Friday, but it’s been challenging connecting with those who need the assistance.
