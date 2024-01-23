VHS Learning Students Continue to Excel Academically with 91% Pass Rate
This is the fourth consecutive year that VHS Learning students have attained an average pass rate of 91%.
Our pass rates and retention and satisfaction rates reflect the quality of our program and our high standards for teaching. ”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although reports reveal that U.S. students’ general academic performance still trails behind pre-pandemic rates, students taking VHS Learning’s high-quality, teacher-led online classes have maintained a consistent high level of achievement before, during, and after the pandemic. During the 2022-23 academic year, 91% of students who completed their VHS Learning’s online course did so with a passing grade. This is the fourth consecutive year that VHS Learning students have attained an average pass rate of 91%.
— Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning
Students who took VHS Learning courses in the summer for credit recovery surpassed last year’s performance. In 2023, those students who previously failed a course and retook it in the summer with VHS Learning had an average pass rate of 80%, up from 75% in 2022. Students must achieve a final grade of 60 or higher to pass their courses.
In the 27 years that VHS Learning has been providing supplemental online high school classes, it has earned a reputation for its high standard of educational quality that keeps schools and students coming back. In the 2022-2023 academic year, VHS Learning had 16,927 course enrollments by students from more than 520 partner schools. Last year, 92% of schools previously utilizing the program continued their participation into the 2022-2023 school year. Further, 90% of administrators and 90% of site coordinators who manage the VHS Learning program at their school said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their school’s VHS Learning experience.
“Our pass rates and retention and satisfaction rates reflect the quality of our program and our high standards for teaching. All VHS Learning teachers must successfully complete our graduate-level Online Teaching Methodologies (OTM) training program prior to teaching a VHS Learning online course. This comprehensive training helps teachers learn the best practices for online teaching and learning,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “Our teachers are also high school certified in their subject areas, with 81% possessing a master’s degree or higher. Our teachers and staff are dedicated to helping students succeed and have opportunities that would otherwise be unable to them.”
VHS Learning partners with schools and districts to help them expand their course offerings, and also works directly with families who want to enroll students in classes individually. With more than 200 unique online courses, including 29 Advanced Placement® (AP) courses, the helps schools give students additional course and scheduling choices.
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 200+ online high school courses — including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
