Governor Pritzker and Nexamp Announce Company's New Headquarters in Chicago

ILLINOIS, January 22 -

Nexamp Plans to Invest $2 Billion in Illinois; Commits to Growing & Expanding in the State with New Jobs and Development Projects

CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker, Nexamp, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) joined local leaders and partners to announce that Chicago will serve as Nexamp's second national headquarters. As the nation's largest community solar provider, Nexamp's expansion in Illinois will create 50 new jobs as part of more than $2 billion in planned investments in the state through its existing projects and development pipeline.

"Illinois's commitment to sustainable energy wouldn't be possible without innovative companies like Nexamp—and their decision to open a Chicago headquarters underscores the role Illinois is playing in the national solar conversation," said Governor JB Pritzker. "As solar energy companies like Nexamp expand throughout the Midwest, we see a ripple effect of job creation and skills-building that, just like clean energy itself, will benefit communities and generations for years to come."

The Pritzker Administration's landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) served as a catalyst for Nexamp to choose Illinois for its second headquarters location. With more than 30 Fortune 500 company headquarters in Illinois, the State of Illinois is no stranger to welcoming companies from near and far that are ready to call Illinois their home.

"Thanks to Governor Pritzker's leadership in securing the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021, Illinois is our fastest growing market," said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. "But the state is far more than just an attractive market for solar generation—for Nexamp, it's a state which shares our vision of a cleaner, more equitable energy future powered by a diverse, equitable, and skilled workforce. As we sought a location for a second headquarters, Illinois was the natural choice because of our mutual interest in seeing clean energy work for - and do right by - everyone."

As a national leader on climate action, the State of Illinois continues to make and maintain critical relationships with companies such as Nexamp that are committed to putting Illinois on a path toward 100% clean energy. The transformative CEJA legislation invests in training a diverse workforce for the jobs of the future, institutes key ratepayer and residential customer protections, and prioritizes meaningful ethics and transparency reforms.

"Nexamp's decision to locate their new headquarters in Chicago after a positive experience in the state over the last five years is the latest example of why Illinois is the best place to live, work and do business," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "The State of Illinois shares a vision of a clean energy future with Nexamp, and together we will continue to build the jobs of the future in the clean energy ecosystem."

Nexamp's first Chicago office opened in 2019 with five team members and has grown to 80 team members in five years. Nexamp builds, owns, and operates community solar and storage projects that feed renewable energy to the power grid. The company has roughly 75 projects in operation or under development in Illinois that will create nearly 4,000 jobs and generate close to 300 MW of energy, which is enough to offset the power needs of 50,000 average households.

"This announcement is an incredible win for the State of Illinois," said Senate Assistant Majority Leader Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago). "Nexamp's presence has and will continue to bring good paying clean energy jobs to the state and put Illinois on a path toward a more sustainable future."

To build on this record of job creation and support skills training throughout Chicago, Nexamp will now partner with City Colleges of Chicago to develop a fellowship program that helps create a robust employment pipeline for local students that are interested in pursuing a career in the solar industry. Additionally, Nexamp is working with Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) job training organizations to ensure that Equity Eligible Persons (EEPs) are prioritized for new Nexamp jobs as they become available.

"The State of Illinois continues to build upon its reputation as a national leader in clean energy by drawing in the country's largest community solar provider to open their new headquarters in Chicago," said Rep. Margaret Croke (D-Chicago). "I'm thrilled to see our state continue to have success in bringing in new businesses to call Illinois home, and Nexamp's Illinois expansion will help push the state toward its goal of 100% clean energy."

As part of its collaboration with FEJA organizations, Nexamp has developed new construction management roles that will only be offered to EEP candidates living in the greater Chicago area, helping to bring workers from all backgrounds into the solar industry. These efforts will ensure that Nexamp meets Illinois' Minimum Equity Standard, which continues to play an important role in ongoing implementation of CEJA.

About Community Solar

Community (or "shared") solar allows individuals, companies, or municipalities to benefit from clean, renewable solar energy without requiring them to install panels on their property. Customers subscribe to community solar farms, receive credit for the energy generated and save on their electricity bills. These savings are particularly impactful for low- to moderate-income residents facing high energy costs.

About Nexamp

Nexamp is transforming the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we're building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.