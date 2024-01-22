Submit Release
Illinois Private Institutions Receive $400 Million in Capital Grants from the IBHE

ILLINOIS, January 22 - Grants will help improve facilities and infrastructure at institutions

 

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) has awarded $400 million in grants through the Independent Colleges Capital Investment Grant Program to 45 institutions of higher education in Illinois in partnership with the Illinois Capital Development Board. The goal of the program is to provide financial assistance to private, not-for-profit colleges and universities in Illinois for the construction, repair and renovation of infrastructure on campuses to provide equitable learning experiences to students across the state.

 

As part of the application process and aligned with the IBHE's goal to close equity gaps, institutions submitted equity plans to describe their holistic strategies for closing gaps in enrollment, persistence, completion, and student loan repayment for historically underrepresented students - including students from low-income households, students of color, working adults and students from rural areas.

 

"Adequate campus facilities and infrastructure are important in ensuring our students have equitable learning experiences," said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. "Private institutions are a valuable part of Illinois' higher education ecosystem, and these funds will help institutions complement the work to close equity gaps outlined in each institution's equity plan."

 

The funds were distributed to institutions using a two-part formula as outlined in the statute. The formula provided each qualifying institution 1) a base grant based on the Fall 2017 student enrollment numbers as reported to IBHE and 2) an FTE grant based on the Fall 2022 student enrollment numbers as reported to IBHE.

 

Below is a list of institutions awarded and award amounts.

 

Institution

Amount Awarded

Adler University

$3,903,166

Augustana College

$6,676,694

Aurora University

$15,418,277

Benedictine University

$6,604,497

Blackburn College

$2,782,123

Bradley University

$14,858,758

Columbia College Chicago

$17,748,602

Concordia University Chicago

$7,721,529

Depaul University

$43,073,336

Dominican University

$7,520,984

East-West University

$2,006,733

Elmhurst University

$9,081,220

Eureka College

$3,080,934

Greenville University

$3,909,182

Illinois College

$4,103,709

Illinois College of Optometry

$3,568,257

Illinois Institute of Technology

$17,710,498

Illinois Wesleyan University

$5,060,306

Judson University

$3,798,883

Knox College

$4,111,732

Lake Forest College

$5,467,411

Lewis University

$15,400,228

Loyola University of Chicago

$36,722,099

McKendree University

$5,551,639

Methodist College/Unity Point Health

$1,721,960

Millikin University

$5,619,825

Monmouth College

$3,540,181

Morrison Institute of Technology

$350,408

National Louis University

$11,439,621

National University of Health Sciences

$3,145,108

North Central College

$7,356,538

North Park University

$6,347,801

Northwestern University

$48,907,150

Olivet Nazarene University

$10,717,518

Principia College

$1,639,737

Quincy University

$4,212,003

Rockford University

$4,061,596

Roosevelt University

$8,323,162

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science

$8,120,613

Saint Augustine College

$3,040,825

Saint Xavier University

$8,389,342

Trinity Christian College

$3,674,545

University of St. Francis

$5,822,375

VanderCook College of Music

$456,697

Wheaton College

$7,232,201

 Total

$400,000,000

