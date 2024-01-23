CROWN ADMINISTRATORS ACCELERATES ITS GROWTH STRATEGY WITH ADDITION OF POINT HEALTHTECH
Combined with our recent acquisition of Sedera, Inc., Crown continues to make great strides in our goal of making healthcare easy to find, simple to understand, and more affordable”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Administrators, Inc., a multi-faceted administrative services and technology solutions leader in the healthcare sector, announces another complement to their growing portfolio of businesses with the addition of Point HealthTech. This consolidation introduces a powerful suite of services that can be used to navigate and access affordable healthcare solutions, further advancing Crown’s goal of improving the way people interact with the healthcare system. Crown’s portfolio now includes Point HealthTech, Sedera Inc., The Karis Group, Freedom Negotiators, The American Provider Community, Health Administrators and TRU Health Group - all supported by Crown Administrators dedicated staff and advanced technology.
— CEO, Jonathan Green
Established in 2015, Crown Administrators helped propel explosive growth for its clients by providing cost effective robust administrative services built on the Salesforce.com platform and thereby allowing clients to focus all of their energy on fulfilling their missions. As the technology and service leader in the space, the company has grown its reach over 1500% and is continuing its commitment to fast-paced expansion with this transaction.
“Welcoming Point HealthTech to the Crown family is an exciting step toward providing a comprehensive healthcare solution for our growing client base. Combined with our recent acquisition of Sedera, Inc., Crown continues to make great strides in our goal of making healthcare easy to find, simple to understand, and more affordable” said Jonathan Green, Crown Administrator’s Chief Executive Officer. “Point HealthTech offers a best in class patient experience including robust care navigation services, shop-and-compare tools, personalized assistance, and the largest, most flexible selection of cash-pay providers in America on a single, intuitive platform. I’m inspired by this continued momentum and our growing ability to bring the best innovation and easy-to-use technology to the healthcare space when it is needed the most.”
Founded in 2020, Point HealthTech has been a leader in providing people with better healthcare experiences through innovation and technology. Point HealthTech is committed to helping the patient experience while also providing flexibility and transparency to costs. Point HealthTech CEO, Matt Dale, notes, “The consumer health experience is in continual need of improvement and I look forward to collaboration with Crown and our joint ability to lead healthcare towards transparency and affordability.”
About Crown Administrators
Headquartered in Austin, TX, Crown Administrators, Inc. is an administration, management, and technology company serving the Healthcare and HealthShare industry. Over the past five years Crown has become one of the most technologically advanced administrative companies with a unique focus on operational efficiencies through technological innovation, while also growing its product and service offerings into new spaces.
