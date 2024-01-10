CROWN ADMINISTRATORS TO EXPAND PORTFOLIO OF COMPANIES WITH ADDITION OF SEDERA, INC.
I’m excited to see this company expand its reach at a time when the healthcare industry is in desperate need of change.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Administrators, Inc., a multi-faceted administrative services and technology solutions leader in the healthcare sector, announces the first of several planned growth strategies with the addition of Sedera, Inc. The combined expertise, network of trusted partners and expanded footprint enhances Crown’s ability to introduce innovative and comprehensive solutions to the healthcare industry. Crown’s portfolio now includes, Sedera Inc., Point HealthTech, The Karis Group, Freedom Negotiators, The American Provider Community, The Health Administrators, TRU Rx and TRU Health Group - all supported by Crown Administrators dedicated staff and advanced technology.
— Jonathan Green, CEO
Established in 2015, Crown Administrators helped propel explosive growth for its clients by providing cost effective robust administrative services built on the Salesforce.com platform and thereby allowing clients to focus all of their energy on fulfilling their missions. As the technology and service leader in the space, the company has grown its reach over 1500% and is continuing its commitment to fast-paced expansion with this transaction.
“We are excited to welcome Sedera, Inc. to the Crown family of companies. The synergy of Crown and Sedera will further our vision to ‘Radically improve the way people interact with the healthcare system’ and provide us the ability to scale more quickly with diversified product offerings for our customers,” said Jonathan Green, Crown Administrator’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m excited to see this company expand its reach at a time when the healthcare industry is in desperate need of change.”
Founded in 2014, Sedera, Inc. has been a pioneer in servicing and administering medical cost sharing communities. At the core of its operations, Sedera is dedicated to helping members of these communities significantly reduce their healthcare costs. Founder Tony Dale notes, “We believe Crown Administrators is the perfect partner to advance Sedera’s commitment to help fix a broken healthcare system and revolutionize the management of healthcare costs.”
About Crown Administrators
Headquartered in Austin, TX, Crown Administrators, Inc. is an administration, management, and technology company serving the Healthcare and HealthShare industry. Over the past five years Crown has become one of the most technologically advanced administrative companies with a unique focus on operational efficiencies through technological innovation, while also growing its product and service offerings into new spaces.
Deb Schmidt
Crown Administrators, Inc.
+1 512-535-4237
pr@crownadmin.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn