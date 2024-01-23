Vibrant Occasions Catering Celebrates Nomination for 2024 ACE Awards at Catersource + The Special Event

Dinner on the River. Photo by Lori Sparkman Photography.

Vibrant Occasions Catering Nominated for 2024 ACE Awards, Recognized for Exceptional Micro Events and Community Support

BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering is thrilled to announce its nomination for the prestigious 2024 ACE Awards for Catered Micro Event of the Year, to be presented during Catersource + The Special Event on February 15th in Austin, Texas, celebrating excellence in the catering and events industry. The Catered Micro Event of the Year category recognizes the best catered event with 100 or fewer guests. Vibrant Occasions Catering's nomination is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for its clients and community.

The nomination highlights the success of the company's recent collaboration with renowned philanthropist and content creator Cat Sims in hosting the Dinner on the River, a private dinner party that celebrated the launch of Sims' fundraising campaign for the Arkansas chapter of the Children's Tumor Foundation via Sims’ participation in the Little Rock event, Dancing with Our Stars. This memorable catered dinner showcased Vibrant Occasions' ability to create a flawless dining experience while supporting a noble cause.

"In our collaboration with Cat Sims for the Dinner on the River, we sought to create an unforgettable dining experience that celebrated both exceptional cuisine and a noble cause. Our nomination for the 2024 ACE Awards is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding catering experiences while supporting meaningful initiatives in our community," says Serge Krikorian, managing partner and chef, Vibrant Occasions Catering.

As Vibrant Occasions Catering celebrates this prestigious nomination, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional catering experiences and extending its support to worthy causes. The team eagerly anticipates the upcoming awards ceremony and looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence in the catering industry. The team at Vibrant Occasions Catering is excited to attend the awards ceremony and celebrate with their industry peers.

For further inquiries or to explore the array of wedding catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please reach out to mary (at) vibrantoccasionscatering (dot) com.

Vendors and sponsors involved with Dinner on the River:

Co-host and Star: Cat Sims, @catsimsxoxo

Co-host and Private Event Catering: Vibrant Occasions, @vibrantoccasionscatering

Floral Design: Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, @roseofsharonfloral

Photography: Lori Sparkman Photography, @lorisparkmanphotography

Music: Central Arkansas Entertainment Agency, @cae_lr

DJ: DJ Jellybean, @djjbean

Planner & Party Designer: Meredith Events, @meredithevents

Public Relations: Meredith Corning PR, @meredithcorningpr

Videography: KB Studios, @kbstudiosar

Balloon Photo Backdrop: Just Peachy, @justpeachylr

Dinnerware Rentals: Eventology, @eventology_us

Wardrobe Stylist: Kimberly Cyr Calhoun, @kimberlycyr

Wardrobe Retailer: Royal We, @royalweprom

Special Guests and Content Creators: @tabithanstaylor, @alexa_hart_, @kailux, @kimberlycyr, @lesley_withrow, @jennymartinphoto, @alishacurtis, @sarahkmeyer

Media Contact: @meredithcorningpr

About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks.

After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business. Follow on Instagram: @vibrantoccasionscatering.

