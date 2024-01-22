Minor Source Air Emission Inventories for Western Iowa due May 15

Minor source facilities located in the western third of Iowa (counties listed below) must submit their Minor Source Emission Inventory (MSEI) for calendar year 2023 emissions by May 15, 2024. If your facility is required to complete this year’s report, you will receive a letter from DNR.

A complete air pollutant inventory is required by 567 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) sub rule 21.1(3). DNR uses the data collected from an emissions inventory to identify emission levels and trends throughout the state, track Iowa's progress towards meeting national air quality standards, and develop control and maintenance strategies required by the federal Clean Air Act.

Starting January 1, 2023, the MSEI is required to be submitted using the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS). The only exception is for group 2 grain elevators, concrete batch plants, crushing plants, and hot mix asphalt plants that use specialized forms or standardized online spreadsheets for emissions reporting. These forms and spreadsheets may continue to be used. The DNR offers several resources to assist facilities with emission inventories:

Below is a list of Western Iowa counties included in the 2023 Minor Source Emissions Inventory:

In north-western Iowa, DNR Field Office 3 region: Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Ida, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sac, Sioux, and Woodbury.

In south-western Iowa, DNR Field Office 4 region: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Greene, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, and Union.

Finally, please note that as of January 1, 2023, only air construction and Title V operating permit applications submitted electronically in Iowa EASY Air will be accepted. Visit eAirServices for more information.