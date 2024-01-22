Naval Special Warfare Releases Names of Lost Teammates at Sea

On the evening of Jan. 11, Chambers and Ingram, both assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit, were reported missing at sea while they were conducting a night-time seizure of a vessel illegally transporting advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen.

“We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage's families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time. They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community,” said Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1.

Chambers enlisted in the Navy on May 17, 2012, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in July 2012. He served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2014. His awards and decorations include the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat “C,” three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and other personal and unit awards.

Ingram enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 25, 2019, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in November 2019. Ingram served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2021. His awards and decorations include various personal and unit awards.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities," said Chaney. "This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation."

The incident remains under investigation. Naval Special Warfare's top priority is to respect the families’ privacy while providing unwavering support to them, their loved ones, and our personnel affected by this loss.

For more information regarding the incident, members of the media may contact Naval Special Warfare Group ONE Public Affairs office at 619-537-3884, or by email nswg-1pao-cvmc@socom.mil. Media may also contact Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs at WARCOMPA@socom.mil.