Florida’s 2022–23 High School Graduation Rate Sets New Record at 88 Percent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Education announced that the state’s 2022–23 high school graduation rate climbed to 88 percent, an increase of 0.7 percentage points over the previous school year and a 1.1 percentage point increase over the pre-pandemic graduation rate in 2018–19. The 2022–23 high school graduation rate also represents the highest rate ever, with the exception of the pandemic school years 2019–20 and 2020–21, in which graduating classes were exempt from statewide, standardized assessment requirements stipulated in state law.

In addition, graduation rates for nearly all student subgroups increased over the past five years, including a 4.9 percentage point increase for students with disabilities, a 0.9 percentage point increase for economically disadvantaged students, and a 1.7 percentage point increase for black or African American students.

“Florida’s graduation rate continues to climb because our educators place a sole focus on academics in the classroom,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Whether Florida students choose a four-year university or non-traditional post-secondary learning, they will have built a strong foundation to set them up for success.”

“Graduating high school is important for any student’s future,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “It’s the culmination of many years of dedicated learning, and an accomplishment that prepares students for good jobs, for college admissions and for a better all-around future. Since Governor DeSantis took office, high school graduation rates have climbed to unprecedented levels in our state. I’m so proud of our world-class educators and what this means for students, families and future generations of Floridians.”

Student Performance Highlights

The statewide graduation rate among students with disabilities increased by 4.9 percentage points compared to 2018–19, rising from 80.6 percent in 2018–19 to 85.5 percent in 2022–23.

The statewide graduation rate among black or African American students increased by 1.7 percentage points compared to 2018–19, rising from 81.5 percent in 2018–19 to 83.2 percent in 2022–23.

The statewide graduation rate among American Indian or Alaska Native students increased by 7.2 percentage points compared to 2018-19, rising from 77.5 percent in 2018–19 to 84.7 percent in 2022–23. This is the highest 5-year increase compared to all other subgroups.

The statewide graduation rate among Hispanic students increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to 2018–19, rising from 85.9 percent to 86.8 percent.

The statewide graduation rate among economically disadvantaged students increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to 2018–19, rising from 82.9 percent to 83.8 percent.

For more on Florida’s 2022-23 graduation rates, visit: https://www.fldoe.org/accountability/data-sys/edu-info-accountability-services/pk-12-public-school-data-pubs-reports/students.stml.

