Parks Department hosts Winter Soccer Clinic

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Anthony Rougier Sports Foundation, is pleased to announce the 2024 Winter Soccer Clinic. This free clinic is designed to help aspiring athletes aged 10 to 18 maintain their skills during the offseason and gear up for spring soccer.

Winter Soccer clinic takes place at Carter Playground Bubble, 709 Columbus Avenue. Professional coaches and trainers will guide participants through specialized drills and exercises tailored to their age groups. This clinic caters to all skill levels, serving both junior players looking to improve their skills and senior athletes seeking advanced training.

Program Dates: Sundays, January 28 to February 18

Session 1: Ages: 10 - 14 Time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Session 2: Ages: 15 - 18 Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.



Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. To register for the Winter Soccer Clinic, visit boston.gov/sports. For more information, contact woodley.auguste@boston.gov or call (617) 961-3084.

