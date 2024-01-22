Registration opens February 1 for Boston Parks Summer Sports Centers

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce registration will open on February 1 for the 2024 Summer Sports Centers at White Stadium in Franklin Park, Almont Park in Mattapan, East Boston Memorial Stadium in East Boston, Garvey Playground in Dorchester, and Ronan Park in Dorchester. For more information or to register online please visit boston.gov/sports.

Each location offers instruction in several popular sports from July 8 through August 16. All Summer Sports Centers are offered free of charge to Boston residents and open to children ages 7 to 14. Parents may register their children for just one week or the entire summer.

White Stadium Sports Center White Stadium 450 Walnut Ave Franklin Park

Hunt-Almont Sports Center Hunt-Almont Park 40 Almont Street Mattapan

East Boston Sports Center East Boston Memorial Park 143 Porter Street East Boston

Ronan Park Sports Center Ronan Park 92 Mt Ida Road Dorchester

Garvey Park Sports Center Garvey Playground 340 Neponset Avenue Dorchester



Please note that lunch will be provided but participants must provide their own transportation. Pre-registration is required for both groups and individuals.

Call (617) 635-4505 or email parks@boston.gov for more information. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

