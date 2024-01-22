Air quality permits under review, published 1/18/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Hancock County

Stellar Industries, Inc. - Garner Plant located at 280 West Third Street, Garner

The application was submitted to operate their existing Truck and Bus Bodies facility. The public comment period ends Feb. 17.

Story County

Lincolnway Energy, LLC located at 59511 West Lincoln Highway, Nevada

The application was submitted to operate their existing Industrial Organic Chemicals, NEC facility. The public comment period ends Feb. 17.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County

Muscatine Power and Water, 1700 Dick Drake Way, Muscatine

Project 23-349, Emission Points 9999 and 312: The purpose of this project is to modify the construction permit for the existing haul road network by adding one new road segment J-Ua and by removing two road segments that will no longer be used. MPW also plans to discontinue the use of ChemMod, a coal treatment additive, and will remove the ability to use it from a coal conveyor. The public comment period ends Feb. 17.

Scott County

Continental Cement Company, LLC (CCC) – 301 E Front Street, Buffalo, IA

Project No. 23-271, CCC operates a Portland Cement Plant. This project is to amend Construction Permit No. 85-A-052-S7 (Barge Loadout System, EP 2601-0) to reflect the correct exhaust flow rate. The public comment period ends Feb. 17.