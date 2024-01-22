Venn NCE is the Negotiation Center of Excellence, Offering Small and Mid-Sized Companies a Competitive Edge

Christine McKay, CEO Venn NCE Venn NCE Logo

Christine McKay introduces Venn NCE, empowering small and mid-sized businesses with expert negotiation services, contract risk assessments, and training.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine McKay, proudly announces the launch of Venn NCE or the Venn Negotiation Center of Excellence (NCE), a groundbreaking solution aimed at revolutionizing negotiation services for small and mid-sized companies. Venn NCE provides these businesses with a competitive advantage in negotiations, contract risk assessments, and training – a privilege once reserved for larger corporations.

Smaller enterprises often face challenges in negotiations, hampering their ability to secure favorable agreements. Christine McKay, an industry veteran with a proven track record, founded Venn NCE to address this disparity. "Venn NCE is here to provide small and mid-sized companies with the support they need to thrive in their business negotiations. We are the Negotiation Center of Excellence for businesses like yours," McKay states.

Venn NCE offers a comprehensive suite of services:

1. Negotiation Consulting: Venn NCE's primary offering is negotiation consulting. Their team of experts leads and guides clients through complex negotiations, ensuring successful outcomes.

2. Contract Risk Assessments: Comprehensive contract risk assessments help clients identify and mitigate potential business-related risks in agreements.

3. Negotiation Training: Venn NCE provides customized training programs to equip individuals and teams with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in negotiations.

Venn NCE's approach to negotiation is flexible. They either lead negotiations on behalf of their clients or provide expert advisory services based on the client's specific needs. Their business model levels the playing field for smaller businesses, enabling them to create more value for all parties and achieve more favorable outcomes in negotiations for their clients.

For more information about Venn NCE and how they can help your business gain a competitive edge in negotiations, please visit VennNCE.com.

About Christine McKay: CEO and founder of Venn NCE, Christine McKay has worked as a negotiator for over 25 years; negotiating deals with companies of all sizes on a global scale and many of the Fortune 500. In addition to her expertise as a negotiation specialist, McKay is also a skilled educator. As an instructor, McKay was an adjunct professor at Bentley University and has lectured at Harvard Business School, Tufts University, Cornell University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and other top universities.

About Venn NCE: Venn NCE is a consulting firm offering specialized negotiation services to small and mid-sized businesses. Serving as the Negotiation Center of Excellence, Venn NCE delivers custom solutions through skilled professionals, providing negotiation consulting, team coaching, and strategic advice. With a consultative approach and a dedication to client advancement, Venn NCE cultivates long-lasting partnerships, enabling businesses to attain successful negotiation results and fulfill their corporate goals.