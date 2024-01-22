Voices for Awareness Foundation welcomes Mathew Brodman, Senior Executive HSI to our Advisory Board

Mathew Brodman, Senior Executive with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Facing Fentanyl

Voices for Awareness Facing Fentanyl

Together, we need to work for solutions, and as the Fentanyl and illicit drug trade continues to grow, so must we

The fentanyl crisis demands collaborative efforts, and we are fortunate to have Mathew's experience and knowledge to drive impactful solutions"
— Andrea Thomas
— Andrea Thomas
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices for Awareness Foundation (VFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathew Brodman, a distinguished Senior Executive with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as the newest member of its esteemed Advisory Board. Mathew brings over 28 years of experience in law enforcement and demonstrates an unwavering dedication to combating the fentanyl and opioid crises.

Mathew Brodman currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Director for Homeland Security Investigations, where he leads and directs an investigative portfolio of over 400+ criminal laws combatting illicit trade, illicit travel, and illicit finance. His extensive background in countering transnational organized crime includes his ability to leverage strategic relationships and build networks across organizational boundaries.

Notably, Brodman played a pivotal role in leading, planning, and implementing a strategic and innovative approach to execute the Department’s counter-fentanyl strategy. His dedication to tackling the fentanyl crisis extends beyond his professional responsibilities, as he continues to actively engage in educating others about the ongoing challenges associated with fentanyl.

In joining our Advisory Board, Mathew Brodman advocates for collaborative partnerships to develop and execute creative strategies to combat not only the current fentanyl/opioid crisis but any narcotics-related challenges that communities may face.

"We are honored to welcome Mathew Brodman to our Advisory Board. His wealth of experience, determination to build solutions, dedication to his country, and commitment to addressing the complexities of the fentanyl crisis make him a valuable addition to our team," said Andrea Thomas, Executive Director at Voices for Awareness Foundation.

Mathew's diverse roles in law enforcement have provided him with valuable insights into the complexities of drug-related issues at the city, state, and federal levels. His appointment to VFA's Advisory Board signifies a significant step forward in the foundation's mission to raise awareness and combat the fentanyl and opioid crisis.

"We are excited to have Mathew join Voices for Awareness Foundation on our crucial mission to fight fentanyl. The fentanyl crisis demands collaborative efforts, and we are fortunate to have Mathew's experience and knowledge to drive impactful solutions," said Thomas about Brodman's appointment.

Voices for Awareness Foundation remains committed to working hand in hand with experts like Mathew Brodman to make a meaningful impact on the fight against fentanyl and opioid addiction. Voices for Awareness Foundation welcomes Mathew Brodman. His expertise and desire to further our mission are invaluable to make a meaningful impact in the ongoing fight against fentanyl and other dangerous drug crises.

Voices for Awareness Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and addressing the challenges posed by the fentanyl/opioid crisis. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, we strive to positively impact individuals, families, and communities affected by fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. VFA is the home of Project Facing Fentanyl and National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, which is observed yearly on August 21 with the support of the Drug Enforcement Administration. DEA has been a huge support to the many voices dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs, and their continued support of our National Awareness Day is an integral part of our awareness reach. Facing Fentanyl is proud to partner with VOID Victims of Illicit Drugs President Jaime Puerta, Alexander Neville Foundation, President Amy Neville, VOID Victims of Illicit Drugs Steve Filson, and Inspire to Inspire Founder Mike Fiore as Assembly Members of Facing Fentanyl, bringing awareness and prevention to the public and working toward solutions for a better tomorrow.

Dead On Arrival

