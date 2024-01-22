Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000330
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/22/2024 / 0807 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North View Rd, Hartland, VT
ACCUSED: Alexis J. Secore
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 22, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a domestic disturbance in Hartland. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Alexis J. Secore assaulted a household member. She was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 01-22-24 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 01-22-2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.