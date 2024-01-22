Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

              VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2000330

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton            

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2024 / 0807 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North View Rd, Hartland, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Alexis J. Secore

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On January 22, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a domestic disturbance in Hartland. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Alexis J. Secore assaulted a household member. She was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 01-22-24 at 1230.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   01-22-2024  / 1230 hours      

COURT:  Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED:  No  LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: No

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

