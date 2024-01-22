Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000330

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2024 / 0807 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North View Rd, Hartland, VT

ACCUSED: Alexis J. Secore

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 22, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a domestic disturbance in Hartland. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Alexis J. Secore assaulted a household member. She was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 01-22-24 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 01-22-2024 / 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.