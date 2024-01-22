Grand Opening of Bay Club, a new women's boutique in St. Petersburg, Florida
Bay Club Women's Boutique Opens February 1, 2024
“I spent a lot of time researching aesthetics and trends on well-known fashion and accessory brands that aren’t readily accessible in the St. Pete/Tampa Bay area,” said Rawles. ”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, PINELLAS, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Club Women’s Boutique opens its doors in St. Peterburg, Florida at 4401 4th Street North on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Owner/Founder, Rachel Rawles has been working on launching the boutique for over a year and is excited to see it finally come to fruition. “I spent a lot of time researching aesthetics and trends on well-known fashion and accessory brands that aren’t readily accessible in the St. Pete/Tampa Bay area,” said Rawles. She added, “It took some time to find the perfect location, knowing that I wanted to be in a central location with easy access and plenty of free parking for customers.”
— Rachel Rawles, Owner/Founder
Rawles is a seasoned fashion industry expert, with her career beginning on the fashion and accessory design side of the industry, designing jewelry and handbags for an Atlanta based company while finishing her degree in Fashion Design at the Savannah College of Art & Design. She then designed women’s wear and forecasted trends and color for Spanx for 10 years. Her vision for Bay Club is to translate her keen eye for fashion, color trends and design aesthetics into wearable clothing and accessories from some of the best brands in the industry.
According to Rawles, “It’s always been my dream to own a boutique, and after relocating to St. Petersburg a few years ago, I knew it had to be in St. Pete. We are taking baby steps in building out the full marketing plan, we’re currently in the process of developing e-commerce for the website and hope to launch online sales late spring 2024.” Rawles resides in St. Petersburg, Florida with her husband Trey and their two sons.
Opening February 1, 2024
Bay Club Women’s Boutique will be celebrating its opening with a month-long celebration throughout February, with special perks for its Bay Club Rewards Members. Look for details on Bay Club’s social media pages for its Official Grand Opening weekend planned for Friday, March 1 – 3, 2024. The store is located at 4401 4th Street, St. Petersburg, Florida, hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 am – 6 pm, Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm, phone number, 727-290-6294.
For more details on Bay Club Women’s Boutique grand opening, please contact Rachel Rawles at 404-234-6452 or email Rachel@ShopBayClub.com. Bay Club will offer a generous Member Rewards Program, details will be announced on social media. Follow Bay Club on Instagram at @bayclubstpete and Facebook at Bay Club St Pete, with Bay Club’s website coming soon.
