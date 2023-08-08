Celebrity Chef Tiffany Derry Joins Louisiana Food & Wine Festival
Over 300 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings at the Grand Tasting, Saturday, September 16, 2023
Final Festival Schedule Announced, September 14 - 17, 2023
The Louisiana Food & Wine Festival, hosted by Visit Lake Charles, September 14 – 17, 2023, announced Tiffany Derry, TV celebrity chef/restaurateur, will be participating in the festival.
Final Schedule Announced
The Louisiana Food & Wine Festival, presented by Rouses Markets, hosted by Visit Lake Charles, September 14 – 17, 2023, announced today that Tiffany Derry, TV celebrity chef/restaurateur, will be participating in the festival.
Derry, executive chef/owner of Roots Southern Table, Dallas, TX and Roots Chicken Shak – located in both Austin and Dallas, Texas – and a two-time James Beard Foundation Award finalist, is known for her appearances on “Bobby’s Triple Threat” on Food Network, “Top Chef” on Bravo TV and as a “Master Chef” contestant on FOX TV. Derry will be joining the festival’s Louisiana Inspired Master Classes and possible other weekend festival events.
Additional guest celebrity chefs and talent participating in the festival include: John Currence, City Grocery Restaurant Group, Oxford, MS; Edgar “Dook” Chase, Chapter IV, New Orleans, LA; Meg Bickford, Commander’s Palace, New Orleans, LA; Ryan Hacker, Brennan’s New Orleans, Benchawan Jabthong Painter, 2023 James Beard Foundation Best Chef Texas, Street to Kitchen, Houston, TX; Greg Gatlin, Gatlin’s BBQ, Houston, TX; Mollie Battenhouse, Master of Wine, Jackson Family Wines and more.
The festival just announced its Louisiana exclusive festival alleyways: the “Taste of Louisiana Alley”, presented by Explore Louisiana and Louisiana Seafood featuring destinations and chefs from throughout Louisiana, including Visit The Northshore, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism and Experience Ruston along with the Louisiana Cookin’ magazine cooking demonstration stage. The not to miss “Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild, Craft Brews Alley” includes some of the state’s most popular craft breweries.
Schedule of Events, with limited tickets still available on the festival website at Buy Tickets:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
“Louisiana’s Celebrity Chef Wine Dinner” 6:00 pm Reception, 7:00 pm Dinner
Presented by Explore Louisiana, Louisiana Seafood, Performance Food Group Company, SOWELA and Taste of the South magazine. Location: SOWELA Culinary, Gaming and Hospitality Center
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
“Louisiana Inspired Master Classes” The classes take place on Friday, September 15, from 10:30 am – 2:30 pm at SOWELA Technical Community College and from 3:30 – 5:00 pm at Bayou Rum Distillery. This year’s featured classes are: “Mastering Creole Cooking”, with Chef Edgar “Dook” Chase, IV with Chapter IV, New Orleans, LA from 10:30 am – 11:30 am; “Celebrity Guest Chef, Tiffany Derry & Master of Wine, Mollie Battenhouse”, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm; “Mijenta Tequila and Cajun Favorites”, with Oscar Valle, Mijenta Tequila Brand Ambassador and pairings with local Cajun Boudin and Cracklin’s from 1:30 – 2:30 pm; the final class takes place at Bayou Rum Distillery, with “Taste the Flavors of Louisiana” with Reiniel Vicente Diaz, Master Distiller, Bayou Rum Distillery, includes culinary pairings and a tour of the distillery, 3:30 – 5:00 pm
“Fire on the Lake” 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Bord du Lac Park, Lake Charles, LA; Location: 1111 Bord du Lac Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601. A quintessential Louisiana faire la fête and a live fire cooking extravaganza with a variety of meats, Louisiana Seafood and more – highlighted by some of the region’s most celebrated Pitmasters, celebrity guest chefs, local chefs and grill masters, along the shoreline of beautiful Lake Charles. Enjoy unlimited food and wine, beer, and spirits tastings with a souvenir glass, along with Zydeco from Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, on the Paragon Casino Resort Music Stage.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
“Grand Tasting” 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Bord du Lac Park, Lake Charles, LA; Location: 1111 Bord du Lac Drive, Lake Charles, LA 7060. A fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music in the beautiful surroundings of the Bord du Lac Park. Tickets are all-inclusive for food and beverage tastings, including a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings from hundreds of wines, beer and spirits exhibitors, live music from Louisiana’s best party band - the Flamethrowers, on the Paragon Casino Resort Music Stage.
Rouses Markets Cooking Demonstration Stage, presented by USA Rice
• 2:15 – 2:45 pm: Celebrity Guest Chef – TBD
• 3:00 – 3:30 pm: Benchawan Jabthong Painter, 2023 James Beard Foundation Best Chef Texas, Executive Chef/Partner, Street to Kitchen, Houston, TX
• 3:45 – 4:15 pm: Nino Thibodaux, Executive Chef, Rouses Markets
• 4:30 – 5:00 pm: Dustin Frederick, Chef de Cuisine, Restaurant Calla and Ben Herrera, Restaurateur/Owner, The James 710, 121 Artisan Bistro and Restaurant Calla
Louisiana Cookin’ Demonstration Stage
• 2:15 – 2:45 pm: Kristin Preau, Jambalaya Girl, Chef/Owner, New Orleans, LA
• 3:00 – 3:30 pm: Anthony Goldsmith, Kajun Twist & Grill, Lockport, LA and Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism
• 3:45 – 4:15 pm: Owen Hohl, 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off King, Hot Tails Restaurant, New Roads & Prairieville, LA
• 4:30 – 5:00 pm: Michael Gottlieb, Tchefuncte’s Restaurant & The Anchor, Madisonville, LA and Jeremy Reilly, Restaurant Cote’ and The Maple Room, Slidell, LA, Visit The Northshore
The Best Taste Awards, presented by and Acadiana Profile magazine and Louisiana Seafood will take place on Saturday, September 16. Medals will be awarded in two categories: “Professionally Judged Best Taste” culinary awards will take place one hour before the festival opens to the public. The “People’s Choice Awards” will take place from 2 – 4 pm, with attendees texting their votes for their favorites in the following culinary and beverage categories: Best Seafood, Best Creole/Cajun, Best Vegetarian, Best Meat, Best Dessert, Best Overall, Best Wine, Best Beer and Best Spirit. The award winners will be announced on the Paragon Casino Music Stage at 4:15 pm.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
“Sunday Jazz Brunch” 11:00 am – 1:00 pm seating; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm seating
Presented by Coffee:30/Southlake Theater, and Performance Food Group Company; Location: 4720 Nelson Rd, suite 110, Lake Charles, LA 70605.
The entire festival schedule of events can be found online at Louisiana Food & Wine Festival. The festival takes place September 14 – 17, 2023 with all-inclusive food and drink tasting events, including over 300 varieties of culinary, wine, beer and spirit tastings experiences and 40+ restaurants.
